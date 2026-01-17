Connacht put 11 tries past Montauban on way to Challenge Cup knockout stages

Challenge Cup: Connacht 75 Montauban 14

Connacht sealed their place in the Round of 16 after delivering a comprehensive victory over Montauban in their final Challenge Cup pool fixture.

It was not unexpected against the French outfit who remain rooted to the bottom of Pool 1, but the win came all too easy for the hosts.

Connacht went into the game fourth in the pool standing, only a bonus-point win ahead of Black Lions. Needing a victory to ensure the best possible seeding for the knockout stages, Stuart Lancaster’s men delivered in spades.

The 11-try victory in front of their home support will add impetus to their campaign, and may give the Connacht faithful all the more reason to come out in force for next weekend’s URC clash against Leinster, at which the new Clan Stand at the Dexcom Stadium will be officially opened.

The westerners were on the scoreboard within eight minutes against Montauban. After multiple phases involving good go-forward ball from captain Cian Prendergast, Jack Carty opted to sling a long pass to Paul Boyle hugging the sideline. The hooker broke through to touch down before Sam Gilbert added the extras.

Cian Prendergast scores Connacht's second try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The second try came just shy of 20 minutes when a penalty was kicked to touch. Darragh Murray secured possession and scrumhalf Matthew Devine found the supporting Prendergast to barge through, Gilbert again nailing the conversion of 14-0.

It was not purely one-way traffic to that point, Montauban’s pack exerting some control, and when Connacht lost possession, the visitors made it count. Centre Simon Renda broke through into the Connacht 22, and from the ensuing ruck outhalf Jerome Bosviel delivered the perfect cross field kick. Fullback Jean Seux was on the receiving end and did well to step inside the Connacht defence to score.

However, the swing was short-lived. Within minutes Gilbert added Connacht’s third try, assisted by Josh Murphy’s line break, and it was downhill from there for Montauban as replacement hooker was handed a 20-minute red card on 28 minutes.

Within minutes they were reduced to 13 when Simon Renda was shown a yellow card for intercepting a Connacht pass while offside five meters from his own try line. A quick look by the officials had Welsh referee Ben Connor reaching for his pocket and awarding the penalty try, reasoning Connacht would have crossed the whitewash if it had not been for Renda’s illegal intervention.

Connacht’s Matthew Devine scores a try. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The complexion of the game changed dramatically from there, and when Prendergast delivered to Sam Illo, the hosts had their sixth try.

And the tries kept coming thereafter. Shane’s Jennings break down the right wing provided Devine with his chance to make his mark on the board on 35 minutes before Boyle touched down for his second of the evening on the stroke of half-time for 56-7.

The game over as a contest before a phase had even been playing in the second half, Sean Jansen and Shane Jennings added tries after the restart, Paul Vallee offering Montauban’s only reply inside the final 10 minutes but which was soon cancelled out by replacement Dylan Tierney-Martin, who crashed over in the final play of the game for Connacht.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 7 mins: Boyle try, Gilbert con 7-0; 19: Prendergast try, Gilbert con 14-0; 21: Seux try, Bosviel con 14-7; 25: Gilbert try, con 21-7; 29: Penalty try 28-7; 31: West try, Gilbert con 35-7; 34: Prendergast try, Gilbert con 42-7; 35: Devine try, Gilbert con 49-7; 40: Boyle try, Gilbert con 56-7; Half-time 56-7; 44: Jansen try 61-7; 65: Jennings try, Naughton con 68-7; 73: Vallee try, Fortunel con 68-14; 80: Tierney-Martin try, Naughton con 75-14

CONNACHT: S Gilbert; S Jennings, H West, C Forde, F Treacy; J Carty, M Devine; B Bohan, D Heffernan, S Illo; D Murray, J Murphy; C Prendergast (capt), P Boyle, S Jansen.

Replacements: D Tierney-Martin for Heffernan (23 mins), S O’Brien for Prendergast, S Walsh for Gilbert (both ht), D Buckley for Bohan, J Aungier for Illo, J Joyce for Murphy (all 45), B Murphy for Devine, S Naughton for Carty (51).

Yellow card: Aungier (73 mins).

MONTAUBAN: J Seux; G Asaeli, S Renda, M Mathy, P Vallee; J Bosviel, H Zabalza; L Seyrolle, M da Costa, S Mafileo; Ct Bitz L Bean; F Quercy (capt), T Uanivi, N Ma’afu.

Replacements: R Greyling for da Costa (9 mins), L Aouf for Asaeli (41), T Fortunel for Bosviel (45), N Kanika for Bean, K Wilkins for Ma’afu (both 47), M Castel for Zabalza, F Pomponio for Mafileo (both 51), G Popoali’i for Mathy (52).

20-min red card: Greyling (28 mins).

Yellow card: Asaeli (29 mins), Pomponio (64).

Referee: B Connor (WAL)