Ireland v Australia: Andy Farrell may employ Mack Hansen’s X-factor at fullback

Returning from injury, Mack Hansen could fill in at fullback in the absence of Hugo Keenan and Jamie Osborne. Photograph: Bradley Collyer/PA

Mack Hansen could be in line to fill the void at fullback and thus wear the Ireland number 15 jersey for the first time when Andy Farrell announces his side for Saturday’s Test against Australia on Thursday afternoon.

Hansen has won all of his 28 caps, including one appearance off the bench, on the wing – the majority of them at 14 – but with Jamie Osborne joining Hugo Keenan on the absentee list, Farrell may employ Hansen’s X-factor at fullback.

The Australian-born back three player has usually had a roving commission off the wing in any case, as he does with Connacht, where he has started at fullback on nine occasions. Farrell has always admired Hansen’s playmaking skills and called him into the Ireland squad in November 2021 on the back of five eye-catching games for the western province in his debut season.

He was also included in the British & Irish Lions squad and when it was suggested that Jimmy O’Brien and Jacob Stockdale were options at fullback after last Saturday’s win over Japan, Farrell pointedly threw Hansen’s name into the mix.

The 27-year-old aggravated a foot injury, which dogged him during the Lions tour, while scoring a try for Connacht in their 28-27 URC loss to the Bulls at the Dexcom Stadium four weeks ago but was recalled into the Ireland squad on Monday along with his provincial team-mate Darragh Murray.

Ireland’s backs coach Andrew Goodman lauded Hansen’s positive energy on his return to camp and also confirmed Stuart McCloskey has returned to full training. The Ulster centre was ruled out of the Japan fixture having picked up a groin injury during a strong display against the All Blacks in Ireland’s opening November Test.

As per an injury update on Monday, Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier are doubts for Saturday due to “slight hamstring strains”.

While Tom Farrell went well on his hard-earned debut last weekend, Robbie Henshaw looked back to his best and could again revert to outside centre if Ringrose has been ruled out.

The tenor of Farrell’s remarks strongly hinted he might be in the mood to make changes for Saturday’s meeting with Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8.10pm). As well as recalling Jamison Gibson-Park, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong, it would be no surprise if Sam Prendergast is chosen at outhalf.

Sam Prendergast during last Saturday's game against Japan at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Although Jack Crowley did well against Japan, not least when pulling the strings for his own first-half try, Prendergast had the attack humming by playing close to the gainline and timing his array of short and long passes to the edge.

He also nailed his penalties to the corner in trademark fashion and landed two difficult conversions, looking like he was back to his confident self. It was unlikely either of the young outhalves would start all four games, and if Prendergast is to start in this campaign the coaches would hardly wait until next week’s meeting with the Springboks.

It was also telling that Caelan Doris shifted to openside for the last half-hour against Japan, with Ryan Baird reverting to lock. If Van der Flier has been ruled out, then moving the captain to seven after his impressive return in the last two games also looks likely. He has done it twice before and it would give Ireland another lineout option.

Farrell has wasted little time in making Paddy McCarthy an international after just three starts for Leinster, all in the URC this season, and the 22-year-old looks sure to be retained in the match-day 23. Indeed, his graph is rising rapidly, and if he is to start a Test in this window it would more than likely come against the Wallabies.

Gus McCarthy again impressed with an impactful 23-minute appearance off the bench against Japan and the 22-year-old hooker is pushing Rónan Kelleher for a place in the match-day squad.

Likewise, Cian Prendergast had what was possibly his most impressive all-round display for Ireland against Japan and given he covers the back five of the pack could well be rewarded with a place in the 23.

Farrell has always had a penchant for a powerful inside centre on the bench, and Bundee Aki – with his capacity to enliven the crowd and team-mates – is proven in this role, not least when scoring a crucial try against Australia in the 13-10 win at the Aviva three years ago.

IRELAND (possible, v Australia): M Hansen; T O’Brien, R Henshaw, S McCloskey, J Lowe; S Prendergast, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J Ryan, T Beirne; R Baird, C Doris (capt), J Conan.

Replacements: R Kelleher/G McCarthy, P McCarthy, T Clarkson, C Prendergast, N Timoney, C Casey, J Crowley, B Aki.