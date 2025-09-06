All Blacks hold off South Africa in Eden Park battle

Quinn Tupaea celebrates a try for New Zealand. Photograph: Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty Images

New Zealand stayed firm at their Eden Park fortress to claim an attritional 24-17 win over South Africa in a heavyweight clash between the world’s top two rugby sides on Saturday.

Under pressure after conceding a first-ever defeat on Argentinian soil against the Pumas two weeks ago, the All Blacks responded with a performance of grit and discipline to stretch their unbeaten run at their Auckland stronghold to 51 matches.

Two well-taken tries by Emoni Narawa and Will Jordan set up a 14-3 lead at half-time before Quinn Tupaea grabbed a third five-pointer for the hosts 13 minutes from time in the rainy Rugby Championship blockbuster.

Well-held for most of the night, the Springboks rallied with second-half tries by Malcolm Marx and Cobus Reinach to twice pull within a converted try.

But they had not reckoned with Ardie Savea.

Ardie Savea is congratulated on his 100th cap by South Africa's Siya Kolisi. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

On the night of his 100th test, the All Blacks’ backrow enforcer made a heroic turnover in the final minutes to thwart a South Africa raid on the try-line and help to seal the win.

“It was a gutsy performance, I’m just proud of the boys, we knew the Springboks were going to come here and give it to us,” said Savea.

The All Blacks remain top of the Rugby Championship table on 10 points, one ahead of Australia, who snatched a 28-24 win over Argentina in Townsville.

But the trophy race remains wide open, with third-placed South Africa and the fourth-placed Pumas each on five points.

On their first visit to Eden Park in 12 years, the Springboks had hoped to end a win drought at the stadium dating back to 1937.

But their slow start on a wet night and messy work at the breakdown had proved costly, said coach Rassie Erasmus, leaving them with a challenge to turn the tables in Wellington next weekend.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

“We’ve got another chance next weekend so that’s something to be positive about but that doesn’t overshadow the bad things we did in the game,” he told reporters.

Fired up on the night of Savea’s milestone, the All Blacks started with pace and ferocity to score their first try in the second minute before shooting out to a 14-0 lead by the 18th.

Playmaker Beauden Barrett set up the opener, kicking cross-field to Narawa on the right wing.

Narawa slipped as he caught the ball but had a clear run at the try-line when covering fullback Willie le Roux ran over the top of him.

Narawa came off minutes later after a knee to the ribs, while hooker team-mate Codie Taylor suffered a head-knock and will not play in Wellington.

Fullback Jordan stayed on his feet, though, and burst clear from a lineout set play to cross by the posts in the 17th minute.

South Africa's Handre Pollard in action against the All Blacks. Photograph: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Handre Pollard finally put the Springboks on the scoreboard with a 23rd-minute penalty but it was not until past the hour-mark that they had their first try.

It took a run by Kwagga Smith to unlock the All Blacks’ defence, with Marx grabbing the ball out of a ruck on the line to barge over and trim the margin to a converted try.

Tupaea, fresh off the bench, hit back for the All Blacks a few minutes later, though, slicing through three Springboks tacklers to cross at the right post.

Still the Springboks fought, with Reinach following Smith with a run down the left channel for his try in the 74th minute.

With two minutes on the clock and with his team pinned on their try-line, Savea dug in his heels to claim the vital turnover and keep the All Blacks’ 31-year unbeaten run at Eden Park intact.

Relieved All Blacks coach Scott Robertson praised Savea for his courage under fire.

“He’s a person that makes big plays and it just sums him up beautifully,” he said.

“It was his moment of the 100th (test).”