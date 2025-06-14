Live URC Final updates: Leinster look to end silverware drought against the Bulls at Croke Park

URC Final: Leinster v Bulls, Croke Park, 5pm

Matchday squads

LEINSTER: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Jordie Barrett, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jack Boyle, Rabah Slimani, RG Snyman, Max Deegan, Fintan Gunne, Ross Byrne, Jamie Osborne.

BULLS: Willie le Roux; Canon Moodie, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sebastian de Klerk; Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier; Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar, Wilco Louw; Cobus Wiese, JF van Heerden; Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (capt), Marcell Coetzee.

Replacements: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Mornay Smith, Jannes Kirsten, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Keagan Johannes, Devon Williams.

🏟️ The stage is set for the Grand Final and fans are out in full force, ready to bring the noise at Croke Park!#BKTURC #URC | #LEIvBUL pic.twitter.com/9T0UQGU2Op — BKT United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial) June 14, 2025

⏱ 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣



Less than an hour to go at Croker 🔵💪#LEIvBUL #NeverLessThanEverything pic.twitter.com/oNZnLJfn3t — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) June 14, 2025

Just under 45 minutes to kickoff.

Tongue in cheek.

For now we are all Leinster supporters #URC pic.twitter.com/O4tGLbNNPU — The International Rugby Memes Club (@rugbymemesclub) June 14, 2025

[ Gerry Thornley argues that Leinster aren't unlovedOpens in new window ]

IT rugby corr, Gerry Thornley argues that some of the dislike of Leinster may come from false pretences.

He wrote: "Leinster haven’t helped themselves by blatantly prioritising that elusive fifth star while coming up short in URC semi-finals. But much of this “revelling” at their expense is based on false premises.

“For example, the idea that they are somehow handed a glut of home knock-out ties or central contracts without actually earning them. Or that the IRFU doesn’t receive a handsome return in leasing out the Aviva, sharing gate receipts, while Leinster remain bulk suppliers to a golden era for the Irish team.”

There’s been torrential pulses of rain at Croke Park but the forecast is that the weather will break up a bit into a pattern of showers come kickoff time.

“I think this is a different Grand Final because as South African rugby we’ve got to prove that we can do what Munster and the Glasgow Warriors did and win a final away from home,” he said.

Fellow Springbok Steven Kitshoff, a winner of the inaugural Vodacom United Rugby Championship with the DHL Stormers, also believes Saturday’s final represents something bigger for the South African game.

“It shows the depth and consistency of South African rugby that we have a South African team in the final for the fourth season in succession. It’s great for the Springboks. It would be great for the Vodacom Bulls to win it away. They’ve beaten Leinster away before, so hopefully they do it again and we have a South African team lifting the trophy twice in four seasons,” he said.

There are a number of goals driving the Vodacom Bulls towards their pursuit of possible Grand Final glory on Saturday. But for captain Ruan Nortjé, there is one overriding focus.

“This year it’s about playing for more than a trophy. It’s about the memories we’ve made as a group over the past few years. The highs and lows we’ve been through. The passing of Cornal Hendricks has also put things into perspective for all of us. This is a rugby game and we’re blessed to be able to do what we love. So it’s about playing the game we love and playing for the guy next to you who you’ve built a bond with. The result will then take care of itself.”

But while it may seem obvious that Leinster will enjoy home ground advantage on Saturday, Louw points out otherwise.

“If you look at the past Grand Finals, the home team almost has the disadvantage. Apart from the DHL Stormers beating us on their home field in Cape Town in the first Grand Final, every other home team in a Grand Final has lost,” said Louw.

As such, the Vodacom Bulls now have the opportunity to make South African rugby history as the country’s first team to win this competition away from home.

That’s a goal former Springbok Hanyani Shimange believes is important for South African rugby.

On the Bulls official website, they offered the following appraisal of the match.

“There are no home favourites in a Vodacom United Rugby Championship Grand Final.

That’s the message the injured Elrigh Louw has for his Vodacom Bulls teammates as they prepare for Saturday’s battle with Leinster at the iconic Croke Park in Dublin.

Louw has joined his teammates in Dublin for a Grand Final that is being billed by the Irish media as the “grandest of all Grand Finals” between two teams who each have a huge point to prove on Saturday.

The Vodacom Bulls are into their third Grand Final and are yet to lift the trophy. Leinster are desperate to turn their perennial dominance of the league phase of this competition into some silverware after years of disappointment in the playoffs.

For those of you who subscribe to the importance of omens when it comes to sport, Luke McGrath was the starting scrumhalf in both of Leinster’s victories over the Bulls in previous URC meetings. The Pretoria club lead the head to head 4-2 in terms of victories. McGrath was in the Leinster run-on team earlier in the present campaign, a 21-20 win for the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times blog, John O’Sullivan here and I’ll take you through the afternoon’s URC final between Leinster and Bulls at Croke Park.

Some early news and it’s not good from a Leinster perspective, scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park is out, Luke McGrath is promoted to the starting team with academy prospect Fintan Gunne promoted to the replacements.

Leinster’s haven’t clarified as yet the reason for Gibson-Park’s absence, but he carried an injury from the win over the Glasgow Warriors and wasn’t able to train fully this week. They announced the news on their official X feed this morning. The Ireland scrumhalf is due to travel with the Lions to Australia.

The bookmakers still make the Irish province 12-point favourites, which maybe a slight surprise given the morning bulletin from UCD.

In other news there are roadworks on the Sean Moore Road in Ringsend, the one that leads to the East Link bridge. A one-way system is in operation. Four hours before the match it was chaos. Whoever decides these things where the majority of supporters travelling from Wicklow, Wexford, and Kilkenny as well as South Dublin might like to elaborate why.