Six of the best games between Leinster and Bulls ahead of URC final

September 25th, 2021, Aviva Stadium

Leinster 31 Bulls 3

It was all about the frontrow in terms of some of the headline makers from a Leinster perspective in a first competitive league meeting between the teams, the Bulls having arrived in Dublin as recently crowned Currie Cup champions.

Andrew Porter had a good first outing after switching back to loosehead prop, new signing Michael Ala’alatoa impressed on his debut while Cian Healy’s cameo at tighthead prop went well. No one caught the eye more than Josh van der Flier who simply resumed where he left off the previous season, with an all-action, try-scoring, multi-purpose man of the match display. Porter, replacement hooker James Tracy and Ross Byrne scored Leinster’s other tries.

Leinster: H Keenan; R O’Loughlin, G Ringrose, C Frawley, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), L McGrath; A Porter, D Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa; R Molony, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, C Doris. Replacements: E Byrne for Porter (26-40 mins), M Deegan for Doris (34 mins), J Tracy for Sheahan (51 mins), J Gibson-Park for McGrath (53 mins), C Healy for Ala’alatoa, R Byrne for Sexton (both 58 mins), R Baird for Ryan, J Osborne for Lowe (both 68 mins).

READ MORE

Vodacom Bulls: D Kriel; C Hendricks, L Mapoe, H Vorster, M Tambwe; J Goosen, Z Burger; G Steenekamp, B du Plessis, M Smith; W Steenkamp, R Nortje; M Coetzee (capt), A Botha, E Louw. Replacements: J du Plessis for Botha (48 mins), J van Zyl for du Plessis, J Swanepoel for Steenkamp (both 51 mins), S Matanzima for Steenekamp, J van Rooyen for Smith (both 63 mins), K Johannes for Burger (66 mins), S Gans for Mapoe (69 mins), C Smith for Goosen (72 mins).

June 10th, 2022, RDS

Leinster 26 Bulls 27

Leinster’s Garry Ringrose dejected after losing to Bulls in 2022. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The first of two URC semi-final clashes between the teams with Jake White’s Bulls coming up with a smart game plan that declawed Leinster’s set piece and in particular the lineout. The South African side’s maiden victory on Irish soil was sealed by a late Morne Steyn penalty.

A Bulls purple patch, midway through a rain-hit first half, delivered tries from hooker Johan Grobbelaar and captain, the ex-Ulster flanker Marcell Coetzee for a 17-14 half-time lead. Leinster suffered a double whammy of a penalty try and a yellow card for captain James Ryan. Incidentally Saturday’s referee Andrea Piardi presided over this game.

For the first time in six seasons, Leinster ended a campaign trophyless.

Leinster: J O’Brien; J Larmour, G Ringrose; R Henshaw, R O’Loughlin; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J McCarthy, J Ryan (capt); C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Replacements: M Ala’alatoa for Furlong (51 mins), R Molony for McCarthy, J Sexton for Byrne (both 54 mins), L McGrath for Gibson-Park (66 mins), R Ruddock for Conan (70 mins), C Frawley for O’Loughlin (77 mins), C Healy for Porter (79 mins).

Bulls: C Moodie, D Kriel, C Hendricks, H Vorster, M Tambwe, C Smith, Z Burger; G Steenekamp, J Grobbelaar, M Smith; W Steenkamp, R Nortje; M Coetzee (capt), A Botha, E Louw. Replacements: K-L Arendse for Kriel (37 mins), S Matanzima for G Steenekamp, R Hunt for M Smith, J Swanepoel (all 57 mins), E Papier for Burger (64 mins), B du Plessis for Grobbelaar (66 mins), WJ Steenkamp for Botha (71 mins), M Steyn for C Smith (74 mins).

April 22nd, 2023, Loftus Versfeld

Bulls 62 Leinster 7

Canan Moodie of the Vodacom Bulls scores a try despite Dave Kearney of Leinster in 2023. Photograph: Deon van der Merwe/Steve Haag/Inpho

The Bulls inflicted a first defeat in the URC for Leinster that season when they thrashed a callow visiting side that included several academy players Leinster lost for the first time in the United Rugby Championship that season.

Bulls hooker Johan Grobbelaar showed how much he enjoyed playing against Leinster with a brace of tries – he has four in total in matches against Leo Cullen’s teams – while Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse also chipped in with a brace each. Prop Michael Milne scored Leinster’s only try as the Irish province rested their senior players, having already secured first place in the URC table.

Sam Prendergast, who kicked a conversion, was winning just his second cap having made his debut against the Lions the previous week.

Bulls: C Moodie; D Kriel, C Hendricks, H Vorster, M Tambwe; C Smith, Z Burger; G Steenekamp, J Grobbelaar, M Smith; W Steenekamp, R Nortje; M Coetzee (capt), A Botha, E Louw. Replacements: B du Plessis, S Matanzima, R Hunt, J Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, E Papier, M Steyn, K-L Arendse.

Leinster: C Cosgrove; T O’Brien, L Turner, B Brownlee, D Kearney; S Prendergast, N McCarthy; E Byrne, T McElroy, T Clarkson; A Soroka, B Deeny; J Culhane, W Connors, M Deegan. Replacements: L Barron, M Milne, T Lasisi, C O’Tighearnaigh, L Molony, B Murphy, C Tector, R Russell.

March 29th, 2024, RDS Arena

Leinster 47 Bulls 14

Leinster’s Liam Turner celebrates scoring their seventh try with Rob Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park in 2024. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster managed to shake off scrum issues to come through and win at a canter in the end. On three occasions the home side were penalised at scrum time early on leading to a formal warning, but they managed to subsequently address the problems.

The Irish province who scored seven tries, five in a second-half blitz, went into the game at the head of the league table and four points ahead of their second placed South African opponents. Josh van der Flier, Rónan Kelleher, James Lowe, Michael Milne, Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Liam Turner were the try scorers.

Leinster: J Larmour; R Russell, R Henshaw, J Osborne, J Lowe; H Byrne, L McGrath (c); C Healy, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa, R Moloney, J McCarthy, R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan. Replacements: D Sheehan for Kelleher (45 mins); M Milne for Healy (45 mins); T Furlong for Ala’alatoa (45 mins); J Jenkins for Molony (45 mins); J Gibson-Park for McGrath (45 mins); L Turner for Henshaw (51 mins), R Byrne for H Byrne (54 mins), C Doris for van der Flier (67 mins).

Bulls: W Le Roux; K Lee Arendse, C Moodie, D Kriel, D Williams; J Goosen, E Papier; G Steenekamp, A van der Merwe, W Louw; R Vermaak, R Nortje; M van Staden, E Louw, M Coetzee (capt). Replacements: M Gumede for van Staden (22 mins); H Vorster for Williams (51 mins); J Grobbelaar for van der Merwe (52 mins); M Smith for Steenekamp (52 mins), S Matanzima for W Louw (62 mins); R Ludwig for R Vermaak (62 mins); Z Burger for Papier (65 mins); C Smith for Goosen (65 mins).

June 15th, 2024, Loftus Versfeld

Bulls 25 Leinster 20

James Ryan of Leinster dejected after the match in 2024. Photograph: Christiaan Kotze/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

Johnny Watterson wrote: “From the beginning, the Bulls opted to test Leinster under high balls and crossfield kicks from Willie le Roux and outhalf Johan Goosen, their tactics spelling out from early on and throughout the opening 40 minutes the variety of play they were offering.”

This URC semi-final was notable for the return of Garry Ringrose from injury for the first time since January, two tries from Bulls right wing Sergeal Petersen, who also got a yellow card and the avalanche of criticism that referee Sam Grove-White endured post-match from the local scribes who felt the visitors got away with blue murder. Petersen broke the deadlock, 20-20, on 66 minutes with the match-winning score.

Bulls: W Le Roux (C Smit 55); S Petersen, D Kriel, H Vorster, D Williams; J Goosen, E Papier; G Steenekamp (S Matanzima 60), J Grobbelaar (A van der Merwe 41), W Louw; R Vermaak (R Ludwig 65), R Nortje (capt); M van Staden (N Carr 60), E Louw (F Klopper 60), C Hanekom.

Leinster: J O’Brien (C Frawley 51); J Larmour, G Ringrose (J Osborne 68), R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park (L McGrath 55); A Porter (C Healy 73), D Sheehan (R Kelleher 51), T Furlong (M Ala’alatoa 51); J McCarthy, J Ryan (capt) (R Molony 68); R Baird, J van der Flier (J Conan 60), C Doris.

March 22nd, 2025, Loftus Versfeld

Bulls 21 Leinster 20

The Bulls team celebrates as the referee awards a penalty to them in the last seconds of the match. Photogrpah: Christiaan Kotze/Steve Haag Sports

David Kriel’s 84th-minute penalty inflicted a first URC defeat of the season when these side met earlier in the campaign in Pretoria. Leinster lost two players to injuries in the first 10 minutes -James Culhane and Max Deegan.

Leo Cullen admitted: “We were very close to winning the game, but some penalties let the Bulls back into the contest. There were some discipline issues, and the Bulls’ main strength is that they get you down in the corner and then drive for the line. You just need to get the balance right between the effort part and being disciplined in what you do, especially away from home.”

The Bulls managed to pull out the win despite having Sebastien de Klerk sent off late on.

Bulls: W Le Roux; S de Klerk, D Kriel, H Vorster, S Jacobs; K Johannes, E Papier; A Tshakweni, A van der Marwe, W Louw; R Vermaak, JF van Heerden; M Coetzee (capt), J Kirsten, C Hanekom. Replacements: J Wessels for Kirsten (19 mins), J Grobbelaar for Van der Merwe (40), M Van Staden for Hanekom (47), M Smith for Louw (52), Z Burger for Papier (60), D Williams for Johannes (70), N Carr for Kirsten (74).

Leinster: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, H Cooney, J Barrett, A Osborne; R Byrne, L McGrath (capt); J Boyle, J McKee, R Slimani; RG Snyman, D Mangan; M Deegan, W Connors, J Culhane. Replacements: A Soroka For Culhane (7 mins), S Penny for Deegan (10), C Frawley for Byrne (21-30), F Gunne for Osborne (27), S Smyth for McKee, T Clarkson for Slimani, B Deeny for Soroka (all 47), I Soroka for Boyle 60 mins.