Connacht without Cian Prendergast for Challenge Cup knock-out meeting with Cardiff

Connacht's Cian Prendergast looks on during a squad training session on Tuesday. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht have “put it to bed” their six-point loss to Munster at MacHale Park to focus on this weekend’s Challenge Cup game in Galway.

Despite the switch in competition, Connacht will be meeting familiar foes Cardiff at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 8pm).

Home advantage for this knock-out will take a much changed form to last weekend’s outing in Castlebar – where 27,000 spectators turned out – as Dexcom’s capacity has been reduced due to ongoing redevelopment works.

How did Leinster’s young guns outmatch the Sharks? Listen | 27:00

However, Connacht will be hoping that 30-24 loss to Munster will motivate them to deliver this time out.

READ MORE

“It’s knock-out rugby and we’re at home, which is a massive advantage,” said scrum and contact coach Cullie Tucker, continuing to stand in for head coach Pete Wilkins.

“We obviously know each other very well. Both teams have played each other twice [this season], so it’s a game we’re massively looking forward to.

“They have a lot of Welsh internationals back as well, which will boost them, so it’s going to be big challenge for us.”

Connacht’s Bundee Aki in action against Cardiff's Tom Bowen during the Challenge Cup fourth round game in January. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Cardiff finished fourth in Pool One having won just one fixture in accumulating seven points. Connacht meanwhile topped the pool earning four wins on their way to the maximum 20-point haul.

In contrast, the westerners trail Cardiff in the URC, currently sitting 13th and 9th respectively.

Tucker pointed to the Welsh side’s “numerous threats”, singling out prop Kieron Assiratti, and backrows Alex Mann, Dan Thomas and Thomas Young.

“[Cardiff] are top for contacts in the URC as well,” Tucker added. “They’re tackling is very, good, kicking game, very good, so it’s a full-court press and one we have a lot of respect for.”

Having once again left it late to come alive, the loss to Munster was a hefty blow for Connacht, but Tucker focused on the positives.

“We scored four tries again. And, you know, we did score a try to potentially win the game, which was unfortunately called back. So that’s two weeks in a row we’ve had two tries in the last quarter the game.

“So the spirit and the fight for the jersey and the quality we were playing is very evident and pleasing.”

Connacht’s Ben Murphy has returned to training ahead of Saturday's game. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht will be without captain Cian Prendergast against Cardiff after he was ruled out due to a head injury sustained in a clash with Alex Nankivell last weekend, for which the Munster centre ultimately received a red card.

Tucker confirmed Prendergast, who was treated in hospital after the knock, has since been released and has continued to play a part from the sidelines.

“He was in first thing Monday morning. He’s been around the squad helping us prep, helping us put plans in place for both sides of the bal, so he’s doing very well, in good spirits, and in a good place at the moment.”

Tucker added Prendergast is “well on the road to recovery” and all his scans turned out clear.

Also absent for Saturday’s clash will be Chay Mullins (HIA) and Peter Dooley (calf), while scrumhalf Ben Murphy and Shayne Bolton have returned to training and will be assess over the coming days.