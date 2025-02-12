Roscrea overcome Gonzaga in classic to make Leinster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals

Roscrea's Eoin Naughton is tackled by Matthew O'Herlihy of Gonzaga. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Cistercian College Roscrea 39 Gonzaga College 33

Cistercian Roscrea came out on the right side of a classic Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-final at Energia Park on Wednesday afternoon.

In the early going, Roscrea’s strategy was funded by a stealthy maul, forcing a penalty which Jack Deegan slotted in the sixth minute.

Gonzaga had to be better. They showed how from the restart, Borje Salto Galdon bouncing out of tackles and James O’Dwyer bolting over in the eighth minute.

READ MORE

Roscrea’s Fionn Higgins stepped inside the closing Bobby Colbert, allowing Deegan to roll to the line and score.

Their hooker Eoin Naughton clamped down for a penalty. Deegan slammed home from 37 metres in the 20th minute.

Gonzaga’s maul started to move. Josh Mulligan wriggled free of contact to accelerate to the posts, James O’Dwyer converting for 13-12 in the 24th minute.

In the blink of an eye, ‘Zaga were in front from the brilliance of James O’Dwyer and Colbert for Zach Mulligan to ghost over for Daragh O’Dwyer to convert for a 19-13 lead.

Roscrea players celebrate after the game. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

The fireworks continued. Keelan Dunne’s instinctive kick infield was collected by Rob Carney for the try, converted by Deegan for a one-point edge.

Then, Roscrea’s maul put the men in green on their heels for Carney to step through the O’Dwyers for Deegan to land a conversion for 27-19 on half-time.

Gonzaga opted for a five-metre lineout from a penalty. The ball was recycled for Zach Mulligan to make the corner, O’Dwyer arrowing the conversion in the 44th minute.

Roscrea resorted to what worked best. A penalty was pumped inside the 22 and the maul devoured ground for Naughton to claim the try. Deegan converted to restore the two-score lead.

Indiscipline at the ruck offered Roscrea a penalty on halfway. Scrumhalf Fionn Carney tapped and took off for a superb opportunist try for 39-26 in the 50th minute.

From a set move, Daragh O’Dwyer released Patrick Masterson through the middle and the recycle happened in time for Colbert to make the corner. Daragh O’Dwyer converted for 39-33 in the 61st minute.

That was to be the final score of the game as Gonzaga piled on the phases but strong Roscrea tackling led to two knock-ons.

Scorers

Roscrea: R Carney 2 tries; J Deegan try, 2 pens, 4 cons; E Naughton, F Carney try each.

Gonzaga: Z Mulligan 2 tries; J O’Dwyer, J Mulligan, B Colbert try each; D O’Dwyer 4 cons.

ROSCREA: S Cusack; K Dunne, R Carney, J Deegan, F Higgins; A Moloney, F Carney; O Doody, E Naughton, H Maher, J Walsh, J Finn, S Killeen, J Miller, W Hayes (capt).

Replacements: E Brophy for Miller 41 mins; H Finlay for Dunne 59 mins.

GONZAGA: P Coleman; E O’Donovan, P Masterson, B Colbert, Z Mulligan; D O’Dwyer (Capt), J O’Dwyer; J Sheil, J Brophy, M O’Herlihy, M Wall, R Crowe, J Mulligan, B Salto-Galdon, C Kennedy.

Replacements: T Noone for Wall, P Dockery for Crowe both 65 mins; D Keane for Coleman 66 mins.

Referee: C Hogan, Leinster Branch.