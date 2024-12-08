Champions Cup Sunday live updates: Bristol v Leinster

Next up is Leinster against Bristol Bears. Here are the teams:

BRISTOL BEARS: Rich Lane; Jack Bates, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Gabriel Ibitoye; AJ MacGinty, Harry Randall; Ellis Genge, Harry Thacker, Max Lahiff; James Dun, Joe Owen; Santiago Grondona, Fitz Harding (capt), Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Gabriel Oghre, Jake Woolmore, Lovejoy Chawatama, Steven Luatua, Benjamin Grondona, Kieran Marmion, Joe Jenkins, Benjamin Elizalde.

LEINSTER: Ciarán Frawley; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Boyle, Rónan Kelleher, Rabah Slimani; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan (capt).

Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Andrew Porter, Thomas Clarkson, RG Snyman, Caelan Doris, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Jordie Barrett.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France).

80 mins: Penalty try for Toulouse! One more for the road to bring them beyond 60 points.

Full-time: Toulouse 61 Ulster 21

What a performance by Toulouse, Ulster overwhelmed and outplayed in what was a mismatch. You can see why they’re favourites, it’s like an all-star team with the talent they have, led by the best player in the world Antoine Dupont, who was magic as always. It was an uncomfortable margin of defeat for Ulster, even if away from home and missing key players, they will be disappointed to have conceded 40 points in the first half in particular. But their future in the tournament will be decided by more winnable games than that one.

77 mins: Toulouse turn over the ball again and they maul to 10 metres, but they won’t get to 60 points as they’re penalised.

Toulouse 54 Ulster 21

69 mins: Try for Ulster! Iain Henderson gets it, well deserved after a strong give minutes. Henderson shows his strength after the ruck. Nice strike by Doak from the conversion. Gives Ulster a chance of a bonus point.

Toulouse 54 Ulster 21

In 2015, Ulster lost 60-22 to Toulon, in 1998, they lost 56-3 to Wasps. They lost 64-7 to Munster in an interpro in 2018. This defeat could end up in that category.

66 mins: Although they have a chance in a try and get to within five metres, with a penalty. Another try and they would close in on the four tries point, even if it’s been a thrashing. Timoney is held up on the line.

Toulouse 54 Ulster 14

62 mins: It’s just attack after attack as Ulster lose heart. Kok is one who is still trying his best and he intercepts a Ntamack kick trying to get Toulouse tries to nine.

Toulouse 54 Ulster 14

57 mins: Try for Toulouse! Ulster defence all over the place but more magic from Toulouse. Dupont with a beautiful measured kick to Capuozzo on the wing who catches and touches down. Ramos score the conversion once more.

Toulouse 54 Ulster 14

54 mins: Try for Toulouse! Complete mismatch, as Toulouse run the whole length of the pitch as Lebel on the wing lays off for Chocobares to score. Ramos converts.

Toulouse 47 Ulster 14

48 mins: Toulouse still dominating the game but just making a few more mistakes this half and still yet to score.

Toulouse 40 Ulster 14

Second half is under way.

44 mins: Dupont continuing where he left off, box kick 50-22, because why not? Lineout doesn’t lead to anything though and Ulster’s scrum is better and the backs getting going with some better running and passing to halfway. But once again Toulouse turn it over.

Toulouse 40 Ulster 14

40 mins: Try for Toulouse! Ulster drop a kickoff and from that eventually Toulouse end up five metres from the line, with Dupont going touch and go and getting obstructed by the referee as Ulster can’t touch him. Toulouse’s Meafou thinks it’s over the line, TMO check, looks like it’s over the line. Ramos converts.

Half-time: Toulouse 40 Ulster 14

The defending champions have scored six tries and blown Ulster away. Quite the performance by the French side, Dupont, Ntamack, Meafou at the heart of it.

36 mins: Try for Ulster! That’s better, nice play, ruck slowed it down close to the line and then great pass by Morgan to Moore who runs over the line. Doak converts.

Toulouse 33 Ulster 14

31 mins: Try for Toulouse! Dupont gets his try. Toulouse pick up the counter ruck, Dupont pushes the tackle off, bursts through, to Lebel nearly on the line and then back to Dupont to score. Ramos converts. This is a mauling.

Toulouse 33 Ulster 7

29 mins: Try for Toulouse! Capuozzo gets the bonus point try and Ulster are punished. Dupont goes wide from the scrum. Ntamack to Ramos to Lebel who picks the right moment to go back to Capuozzo. World-class players making hay.

Toulouse 26 Ulster 7

27 mins: Ulster really struggling in the breakdown against the aggressive and powerful Toulouse, but this time it’s a penalty. Then Morgan misses touch with a kick, that’s poor.

Toulouse 19 Ulster 7

23 mins: Toulouse try ruled out. Ulster survive. Ntamack had a lovely feint from the try, scrum strong, Dupont laid to Ntamack, the outhalf dummied pass to the wing and straight ahead over the line. But Ntamack was offside, but a penalty advantage for Toulouse. Ntamack into touch. A brief respite?

Toulouse looked set for a try as they had numbers forward but it was knocked forward and scrum to Ulster.

Toulouse 19 Ulster 7

20 mins: Nearly another try for Toulouse after a delightful grubber kick from Dupont after the scrum. Ntamack kicks towards the line but just goes out of play and Ulster survive briefly but are turned over from the lineout. Attacking scrum for Toulouse.

Toulouse 19 Ulster 7

16 mins: Try for Toulouse! Very difficult to stop Toulouse and they are immediately within about 10 minutes from kickoff. Then Meafou just bludgeons his way through two Ulster defenders and gets across the line. Ramos converts nicely from a tricky kick on a windy day.

Toulouse 19 Ulster 7

14 mins: Try for Ulster! Good attack from Ulster, solid lineout and they get within five metres with a penalty advantage. They choose to tap and go. Wilson is almost there, right on the line, not clear if it got down. TMO check, McCormick gets the try! Doak converts.

Toulouse 12 Ulster 7

9 mins: Try for Toulouse! Brilliant kick by Ntamack right in the corner for a 5-metre lineout. Clean lineout and Toulouse push for the line. Dupont pinged it to Ntamack five metres out and another one. Different class. Ramos converts.

Toulouse 12 Ulster 0

6 mins: Ulster had turned over the ball in a good area but a poor lineout leads to a Toulouse scrum. Ulster win the ball back after a loose pass by Toulouse but Meafou turns it over again and Toulouse are clear.

Toulouse 5 Ulster 0

2 mins: Try for Toulouse! A solid set piece and then some beautiful and typical Toulouse rugby, flowing and a try already. Dupont right involved with a superb run and few passes later Lebel scores on the wing, right in the corner. Ramos misses the conversion but was a difficult one.

Toulouse 5 Ulster 0

The match is about to start...

Here were the other results in the Champions Cup so far:

Bath 20 La Rochelle 24

Sharks 39 Exeter 21

Clermont Auvergne 28 Benetton 0

Stormers 14 Toulon 28

Northampton 38 Castres 8

Munster 33 Stade Français 7

Saracens 27 Bulls 5

Glasgow Warriors 38 Sale Sharks 19

Racing 92 23 Harlequins 12

Bordeaux Begles 42 Leicester 28

Here is the match preview from Johnny Watterson for today’s Ulster match:

Stuart McCloskey did not make light of the task facing Ulster on Sunday. The province takes on the reigning European and French Top 14 league champions in France in the first match of this season’s Champions Cup.

Not easily forgotten, Toulouse beat Leinster last season in extra-time to win the trophy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“It’s basically the full France team, isn’t it?” said the Ireland and Ulster centre this week. Well almost, with one or two strengthening additions like England flanker Jack Willis, Argentinian centre Santiago Chocobares and Italian fullback Ange Capuozzo, who starts on the right wing with French international fullback Thomas Ramos at number 15.

Daunting.

[ Ulster’s Champions Cup opener against Toulouse a daunting away fixtureOpens in new window ]

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions Cup on Sunday, with two interesting games ahead involving Irish provinces in Europe, looking to follow in the footsteps of winners Munster and Connacht yesterday. To achieve that for Ulster, however, would require one of their best performances in many years as they face defending champions Toulouse away from home at the Stade Ernest Wallon, kick-off there is at 3.15pm. Later, Leinster will go away to Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate, with a much more realistic aspiration to come with the spoils, kickoff there is at 5.30pm. Here are the Toulouse and Ulster teams for now:

TOULOUSE: Thomas Ramos; Ange Capuozzo, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Santiago Chocobares, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); David Ainu’u, Peato Mauvaka, Dorian Aldegheri; Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou; Jack Willis, Leo Banos, Alexandre Roumat.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Rodrigue Neti, Joel Merkler, Joshua Brennan, Théo Ntamack, Paul Graou, Paul Costes, Juan Cruz Mallia.

ULSTER: Stewart Moore; Werner Kok, Ben Carson, Stuart McCloskey, Michael Lowry; Aidan Morgan, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, James McCormick, Scott Wilson; Alan O’Connor (capt), Harry Sheridan; Matty Rea, Marcus Rea, James McNabney.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Cormac Izuchukwu, Dave Shanahan, Jude Postlethwaite, Nick Timoney.

Referee: Adam Leal (RFU).