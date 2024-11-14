All Blacks’ Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor return to start against France

New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor have returned to the side to face France in Paris on Saturday (kick-off 8.10pm), having recovered after concussion forced them off against England two weeks ago.

The pair have successfully completed head injury assessment protocols and were included in the team named on Thursday, but a knock suffered by former captain Sam Cane means he is out of the team after the All Blacks edged Ireland last Friday.

In all there are five changes to the starting line-up from the test in Dublin which they won 23-13.

Barrett takes over from Damian McKenzie at outhalf while Taylor replaces Asafgo Aumua at hooker.

Taylor was withdrawn in the opening six minutes at Twickenham on November 2nd for a HIA, while Barrett was taken off 16 minutes from time after also suffering a knock to the head.

New Zealand's Codie Taylor in action against England's Henry Slade in their Autumn Nations Series game at Twickenham on November 2nd. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Cane’s concussion means a shift in the loose forward trio for the Stade de France clash with Wallace Sititi moving back to number eight, Ardie Savea going on to the open side of the scrum where Cane played last week and Samipeni Finau coming in on the blindside.

A hand injury means Mark Tele’a vacates his place on the right wing with Sevu Reece taking over.

The other change to the starting line-up is at scrumhalf with a strong performance off the bench against Ireland seeing Cam Roigard chosen ahead of Cortez Ratima, who drops to the bench.

Meanwhile for the home side, fullback Romain Buros is set to make his debut, with head coach Fabien Galthie making four changes from the side which easily defeated Japan.

France brushed aside Japan with eight tries in their 52-12 victory at the Stade de France, but they are well aware that the All Blacks, whom they beat in the World Cup opening match last year, will be out for revenge.

“Everything will cause us problems. They got off the plane and beat England at Twickenham, they beat Ireland by 10 points, I think they are out to settle a score after a few difficult years,” Galthie said.

Antoine Dupont is tackled during the Autumn Nations Series rugby match between France and Japan on Novemner 9th. Photograph: Christophe Petit Tesson/Shutterstock

“They’re out to become the best team in the world again. The schedule is favouring them but still they can play against any type of rugby.

“It’s been a while (since) we have played an All Blacks team playing at that level. It’s a huge, but fantastic challenge.”

With Damian Penaud still ill and unable to take part in the test, Gabin Villiere will start at the wing while centre Gael Fickou will start at the expense of Emilien Gailleton to pair up with Yoram Moefana.

Paul Boudehent, who scored two tries against Japan, will start in the third row after Francois Cros was ruled out with a concussion.

After Saturday’s clash in Paris, France will host Argentina on November 22nd and the All Blacks will play Italy in Turin the next day in their last outings of the series.

FRANCE: Romain Buros; Gabin Villiere, Gael Fickou, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Peato Mauvaka, Tevita Tatafu; Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou; Paul Boudehent, Alexandre Roumat, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi, George-Henri Colombe, Romain Taofifenua, Mickael Guillard, Charles Ollivon, Nolann Le Garrec, Emilien Gailleton.

NEW ZEALAND: Will Jordan; Sevu Reece, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Tamaiti Williams, Codie Taylor, Tyrel Lomax; Scott Barrett (capt), Tupou Vaa’i; Samipeni Finau, Ardie Savea, Wallace Sititi.

Replacements: Asafo Aumua, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Pasilio Tosi, Patrick Tuipulotu, Peter Lakai, Cortez Ratima, Anton Lienert-Brown, Damian McKenzie.