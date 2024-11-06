Ireland v New Zealand: Keenan, Hansen and Gibson-Park all return in strong Irish selection

One of the impressive aspects of Ireland’s second Test win in Durban last July is that the 25-24 victory was achieved without several frontliners who Andy Farrell has reinstated for Friday’s meeting with New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 8.10pm).

Hugo Keenan, who was on a Sevens sabbatical for the Olympics, along with Mack Hansen and Jamison Gibson-Park, who were both injured, all missed out on Ireland’s summer tour but all are restored to the starting XV in place of Jamie Osborne, Calvin Nash and Conor Murray for this Autumn Nations Series opener.

As expected, Farrell has also opted to reunite Bundee Aki with Garry Ringrose in midfield ahead of Robbie Henshaw on foot of the Connacht man having had more game time this season than the latter.

A fifth change to the starting XV has been forced upon Farrell due to Tadhg Furlong being ruled out, with Finlay Bealham promoted to the starting frontrow alongside Rónan Kelleher. He has been passed fit after recovering from a procedure on his ankle arising from the injury he sustained in Leinster’s URC round three win over Benetton in Treviso four weeks ago.

That constitutes the only 12 minutes which Kelleher has played thus far in this campaign, and he will again be backed up by Rob Herring, who has yet to play a competitive minute for Ulster this season due to a calf issue.

The latter’s frontrow team-mate Tom O’Toole is named on the bench on foot of Bealham’s promotion, while the Ulster captain Iain Henderson is also promoted to the replacements instead of Ryan Baird. Murray and Osborne complete the bench, and the latter’s versatility suggests he will be covering midfield and the back three, with Ciarán Frawley thus more of an out-and-out back-up to Crowley.

IRELAND (v New Zealand): Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster); Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, capt).

Replacements: Rob Herring (Ulster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Conor Murray (Munster), Ciarán Frawley (Leinster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster).