Emerging Ireland finish with a flourish to go three for three in South Africa

Alex Soroka of Emerging Ireland runs in to score a try for Emergin Ireland against the Cheetahs at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

Emerging Ireland 33 Toyota Cheetahs 24

Matthew Devine and Danny Sheahan bagged final-quarter tries off the bench as Emerging Ireland finished their tour of South Africa with a third consecutive win at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

Simon Easterby’s side had already recorded triumphs at the expense of Airlink Pumas and Western Force in advance of this encounter, and despite finding themselves 17-12 behind at the midway stage, a strong second half showing helped them to claim the Toyota Challenge crown they previously accrued in 2022.

After his side opted for touch off an attacking penalty a little over six minutes into the action, Cheetahs tighthead prop Robert Hunt pounced for the opening try of the game.

While their Irish counterparts subsequently received a let-off when a try from backrow Friedle Olivier was disallowed for a neck roll by veteran loosehead Schalk Ferreira in the lead up, the touring side stormed into the contest at 18 minutes.

Following a strong carry into the 22 by skipper James Culhane, Cormac Foley picked out lock Evan O’Connell – nephew of assistant coach Paul O’Connell – for a powerful finish over the try line that was supplemented by a Sam Prendergast conversion.

It was the Cheetahs’ time to breathe a sigh of relief when a Foley try was disallowed for a double movement in the 22nd minute and the South African outfit were back in front when an Olivier offload provided the framework for a converted try from Michael Annies.

Cheetahs went on to increase their lead when hooker Corne Fourie broke free off a lineout maul for a well-taken five-pointer, but Emerging Ireland ended the opening period on a high. After the ball had been worked back into a central area from a set-piece move inside the opposition 22, an elaborate pass from Ben O’Connor released Andrew Osborne – younger brother of Leinster and Ireland star Jamie – for a routine try on the right-wing.

This left Emerging Ireland just five points adrift on the resumption, a deficit which remained until fresh legs helped them regain the initiative on 55 minutes. Alex Soroka was introduced along with replacement scrumhalf Devine and after Connacht centre Hugh Gavin had carried forward to good effect, the Leinster flanker reacted quickest off a spell of loose play to run in under the posts.

Prendergast supplied the extras for a second time to ensure Emerging Ireland were back in the ascendancy and when Cheetahs lock Carl Wegner was yellow carded for a high challenge on Charlie Tector at 63 minutes, it looked like the visitors were set to push on for victory.

Cheetahs did breathe fresh life into the game when Annies claimed his second try of the proceedings, but Emerging Ireland responded swiftly as Jack Murphy and Devine combined for the latter to race over for a five-pointer.

A routine bonus kick from Murphy gave Emerging Ireland another narrow lead and the prize of 300,000 rand (€15,526) was officially secured when Sheahan crashed over from close-range in the dying minutes of the entertaining clash.

Scorers – Emerging Ireland: E O’Connell, A Osborne, A Soroka, M Devine, D Sheahan (try each); S Prendergast, J Murphy (two cons each). Toyota Cheetahs: M Annies (two tries); R Hunt, C Fourie (try each); E Wentzel (two cons).

EMERGING IRELAND: B O’Connor; A Osborne, H Cooney, H Gavin, Z Ward; S Prendergast, C Foley; A Usanov, S Smyth, J Aungier; E O’Connell, D Murray; H Sheridan, S Edogbo, J Culhane.

Replacements: A Soroka for Sheridan, M Devine for Foley (both 52 mins); G Hadden for Usanov, S Wilson for Aungier, C O’Tighearnaigh for O’Connell (all 58); C Tector for Ward (62); D Sheahan for Smyth, J Murphy for Prendergast, (both 67).

TOYOTA CHEETAHS: M Annies; P Nkabinde, M Hartzenberg, C-J Coetzee, A Kunene; E Wentzel, R Kruger; S Ferreira, C Fourie, R Hunt; C Wegner, V Sekekete; G van der Merwe, S Vumazonke, F Olivier.

Replacements: MJ van Rensburg for Fourie, H van Wyk for Ferreira, L Victor for Hunt (all 47 mins); J Nel for Kruger, C Jasper for Kunene (both 58); U Stander for Vumazonke (61); N Volschenk for van der Merwe (72); G Lourens for Wentzel (78).

Yellow card: Wegner (63 mins).

Referee: S Geldenhuys (South Africa).