Munster confirm team manager Niall O’Donovan will step down at end of this season

Munster have confirmed that their long-serving team manager and former assistant coach Niall O’Donovan will step down at the end of this season, so ending a 28-year career with the province.

In addition to those 28 years as a coach and manager with Munster and Ireland, for whom he was also forwards coach, the one-time number eight also represented the province as a player in the 1980s.

A Shannon clubman all his life, O’Donovan had a 16-year playing career with the Limerick club between 1977 and 1993. During that period, Shannon contested 11 Munster Senior Challenge Cup finals, winning seven.

An impressive start to his coaching career saw O’Donovan help transform Shannon from relegation candidates in 1993/94 to four-in-a-row All-Ireland League title winners between 1995 and 1998.

O’Donovan joined Munster as assistant coach in 1997, and helped the province grow into one of Europe’s leading sides, reaching the final of the European Cup in 2000 and 2002.

After five successful years with the province that also included two years as Ireland A assistant coach, he moved up to the role of forwards coach with the Ireland team in 2002. He helped Ireland to three Triple Crowns, in 2004, 2006 and 2007. The 2004 Triple Crown was Ireland’s first since 1985, and he also took on the role of acting head coach on the successful 2005 tour to Japan.

After rejoining the Ireland A coaching team in 2008, he returned to Munster in 2010 as their A team manager, linking up with Anthony Foley, another former Shannon and Munster number eight, who coached the province’s British and Irish Cup squad.

O’Donovan’s responsibilities increased the following season, and he was in the combined role of team manager/forwards coach with Munster A going on to win the B&I Cup title in 2012.

A Munster statement added: “Among the young, up-and-coming forwards in those Munster A sides were current squad members Peter O’Mahony, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan and Stephen Archer.

“O’Donovan was appointed Munster Rugby team manager in June 2012 and has played a vital role for the past 13 years, overseeing defining moments such as the move to a single training base in the High Performance Centre in UL in 2016, and enjoying the province’s first trophy success in 12 years when winning the URC title in 2023.

“‘Niallo’, as he is widely known, has been a steady hand through the highs and lows of Munster Rugby, and a pillar of the rugby community as an ever-present figure on the sidelines of Thomond Park, Virgin Media Park, and beyond.”

Munster's Stephen Archer and team manager Niall O'Donovan. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Speaking ahead of his departure this summer, O’Donovan said: “I have loved my time at Munster and Irish rugby, and it has been a huge honour to contribute over the past 28 years.

“I was extremely fortunate to have worked alongside many fantastic characters who created the strong identity and unique culture at the province. People who did more than anyone else in transforming Munster Rugby from an amateur organisation into one of the best clubs in Europe.

“So many things have changed beyond recognition from when I joined Munster in the early days of professional rugby in 1997. It was an amazing adventure as we navigated a new era of pro rugby, led by Garrett Fitzgerald, and watched Munster grow at an incredible speed on and off the pitch. The memories of those special days will live with me forever, and I will always be grateful for the part I got to play in it.

“After a very enjoyable eight years coaching with Ireland and Ireland A, I was delighted to return in 2012 and work with Axel again having coached him when he played with Shannon, Munster and Ireland.

“The past 13 years have flown by and while we have had some incredible highs there have been devastating losses at Munster in recent years. We have lost some special people who are always in our thoughts, and when I move on they will be the ones I think of most.

“While many things have changed the foundations and values in place will ensure that what is special about this province will endure long into the future.

“I have to give special thanks to my family who have been by my side throughout this journey, and to my wife Cathy, and daughters Laura and Maeve, thank you for your unconditional support and here’s to making weekend plans.”

Head of rugby 0perations and interim head coach Ian Costello said: “Niallo has been one of the most widely respected figures in Munster Rugby for the past 28 years. Personally, it has been an absolute privilege to work closely with him for over a decade, and I can’t thank him enough for the level of support he has given me and so many others that have been lucky enough to work with him at Munster.

“We will wish Niallo, Cathy, and the girls the very best for the future when the time comes, and look forward to seeing what we can still achieve this season before he departs.”