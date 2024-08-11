Former Connacht and Munster player Rory Burke dies aged 30

Former Connacht, Munster and Ireland under-20 player Rory Burke has died aged 30.

He represented Cork Constitution, Munster and Nottingham and Connacht. Burke made his competitive debut for Munster when he came off the bench against Treviso in 2017.

A powerful loosehead prop, he joined the Connacht from Nottingham where he made 30 appearances over two years. He was also capped by Ireland at under-20 level in 2014.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Sarah, parents Paul and Karen, and all his friends and family fortunate enough to have known him,” Connacht Rugby said in a statement.