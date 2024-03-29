All to play for as AIL heads towards an exciting climax

Charlie Tector: Lansdowne are strengthened by the return of the Leinster academy outhalf. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Facing into the penultimate round in the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A, coveted home semi-finals remain up for grabs, as does the last top-four place, the automatic relegation spot and the relegation play-off place. If there has been an AIL run-in remotely like this, it’s been a while.

Leaders Clontarf (63 points) head to Terenure (61) in one of four summit meetings in the top four divisions, and in a mouthwatering repeat of the last two finals, with the winners well-placed to earn a home semi-final.

Terenure welcome back Leinster hooker John McKee as well as the academy pair of scrumhalf Fintan Gunne and Henry McErlean, while Clontarf have been strengthened by the Leinster lock Martin Moloney and another Irish Under-20/academy scrumhalf Ben Murphy in a clash sprinkled with current pros, future pros, former pros, club stalwarts and AIL winners.

Cork Constitution (60) host Ballynahinch (49) knowing a win will propel them back into the top two and fit-again outhalf James Taylor, the division’s second highest points scorer, returns after missing their last three games.

READ MORE

If ‘Hinch don’t win, then Lansdowne, strengthened by Leinster academy outhalf Charlie Tector for their Easter Family Fun Day, can seal a semi-final place by beating City of Armagh.

The latter sit eighth on 25 points, four clear of Shannon, who are in the relegation play-off place and face an Easter Sunday derby against Young Munster at Thomond Park.

Young Munster are safe and can come out swinging like they did last week, and ditto UCD, who face Trinity in the colours match at College Park. Trinity’s plight looks forlorn and a defeat would condemn them to relegation.

Young Munster's Chris Moore during a lineout against Clontarf at Castle Avenue. Photograph: Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

It’s another moving day in 1B. Promoted champions St Mary’s host second-placed Old Wesley, who’ve won their last seven, and the other four sides in the hunt for play-off places all meet.

Old Belvedere (fifth on 46 points) host in-form Garryowen (third on 47), while fourth-placed Highfield (47) host sixth-placed Blackrock (43). UCC can ensure survival with a home win over Buccaneers, which would see the latter relegated. Queens/Naas is big in the context of avoiding a relegation play-off.

Nothing is decided in 2A, where Navan and UL Bohs can mathematically still finish in the play-offs at either end of the table! Leaders Nenagh can ensure promotion with a bonus point at home to second-placed Barnhall.

Similarly, Instonians require a bonus point to seal 2B when they travel to Galway Corinthians in the day’s fourth top-of-the-table clash, although finishing second is significant given it earns a home semi-final in the play-offs. Wanderers and in-form Sligo are assured of the play-offs, while the bottom six are in the relegation mix.

The top two in 2C, Clogher Valley and Galwegians, travel to Tullamore and Midleton, each of whom have play-off aspirations.

Such is the desire to avoid the trapdoor that the bottom three all won last week and Ballina in ninth, host Omagh Academicals, four points above them, in a crunch game in Heffernan Park while Bangor, in tenth, travel to Clonmel.

Men’s Divisions (2.30 unless stated)

Saturday

Division 1A

Cork Constitution v Ballynahinch, Temple Hill

Lansdowne v City of Armagh, Aviva Stadium Back Pitch

Terenure College v Clontarf, Lakelands

Dublin University v UCD, College Park

Division 1B

Highfield v Blackrock College, Woodleigh Park

Old Belvedere v Garryowen, Ollie Campbell Park

Queens v Naas, Dub Lane

St. Mary’s College v Old Wesley, Templeville Road

UCC v Buccaneers, The Mardyke

Division 2A

Ballymena v Greystones, Eaton Park

Banbridge v UL Bohemian, Rifle Park

Malone v Cashel, Gibson Park

Nenagh Ormond v MU Barnhall, New Ormond Park

Old Crescent v Navan, Takumi Park

Division 2B

Belfast Harlequins v Dolphin, Deramore Park

Dungannon v Sligo, Stevenson Park

Galway Corinthians v Instonians, Corinthian Park

Rainey v Wanderers, Hatrick Park

Division 2C

Ballina v Omagh Academicals, Heffernan Park

Clonmel v Bangor, Ardgaoithe

Enniscorthy v Bruff, Alcast Park

Midleton v Galwegians, Towns Park

Tullamore v Clogher Valley, Spollanstown

Sunday

Division 1A

Shannon v Young Munster, Thomond Park Main Pitch, 5pm