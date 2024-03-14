Ireland v Scotland: Andy Farrell names unchanged starting line-up

Harry Byrne has been named on the Ireland bench for the Six nations game against Scotland. Photograph: Adam Davy/PA Wire

As expected, Andy Farrell has named an unchanged starting line-up for Ireland’s final game of the 2024 Six Nations against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 4.45pm), while he has reverted to a 5-3 split on the bench to incorporate Harry Byrne and Garry Ringrose.

Iain Henderson misses out on the matchday 23, with Ryan Baird covering the secondrow, and with Ciarán Frawley ruled out after suffering a head injury in last week’s 23-22 defeat by England, Byrne provides outhalf and goalkicking cover.

Ringrose is thus named in a more conventional bench for what will be his first appearance of this year’s championship after suffering a shoulder injury in Leinster’s Champions Cup win in Leicester a fortnight before Ireland’s opening win in Marseille.

Calvin Nash also left the pitch at Twickenham due to a head knock but in contrast to Frawley the Munster winger has passed his ensuing HIAs and thus will start his fifth game of the championship as Ireland seek to retain their Six Nations title with a win.

Hence, rather than throw the baby out with the bath water after what was, after all, just a second defeat in their last 22 Tests and with the last play of the game, Farrell has retained faith in last week’s starting line-up and the remainder of the matchday squad.

IRELAND (v Scotland): Hugo Keenan (Leinster); Calvin Nash (Munster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Bundee Aki (Connacht), James Lowe (Leinster); Jack Crowley (Munster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster); Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Tadhg Beirne (Munster); Peter O’Mahony (Munster, capt), Josh van der Flier (Leinster), Caealan Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: Rónan Kelleher (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster).