‘We’ve got a pretty good plan’ - New Zealand prepared to defuse South Africa’s bomb squad

While the stamp of Joe Schmidt was all over New Zealand’s pivotal quarter-final win over Ireland, not least in that strike play with which Richie Mo’unga exposed a chink in Ireland’s defence off a four-man lineout to set up Will Jordan’s 53rd-minute try, less celebrated was the significant role played by Greg Feek.

After serving as Leinster’s scrum coach for four seasons under Joe Schmidt, the former All Blacks prop subsequently filled that role for five seasons with Ireland before pitching up as an assistant to Ian Foster in 2020.

Wayne Barnes penalised the Irish scrum three times in the quarter-final last Saturday week and speaking at the All Blacks media day in the sumptuous surrounds of the Paris Country Club out to the east of the French capital, forwards coach Jason Ryan hailed Feek’s role in their progress to next Saturday’s World Cup final against the Springboks.

“He has done a great job. I’m really impressed with how he has taken our forward pack, especially in the scrum, our props. He has got a lot of international experience as well, 100 plus Tests [coaching] for Ireland. He has got the detail there and done some good work with the boys. And he has got good banter.”

READ MORE

Refereeing interpretations at scrum time have been a dominant theme at this World Cup but Ryan believes the officiating has been “pretty consistent”, adding: “There have been a couple here and there that the timings might have been off. Conversations have been happening all the time and they try to do the best they can along with the ARs [assistant referees]. The communication has been pretty open. A decision can happen pretty quick when you’ve got 16 guys trying to hit each other at full force.”

The key to South Africa’s comeback in the last half-hour against England in last Saturday night’s second semi-final was undoubtedly the latter’s concession of five penalties, all of which occurred after the introduction of the Boks’ replacement loosehead Ox Nche.

Ryan admitted Nche’s scrummaging had caught his attention.

[ Owen Doyle: South Africa’s winning kick should have been a reset scrum, not a penalty ]

“Telling you mate, it does. He is some human, isn’t he. Wow. He is pretty strong at what he does but we’ve got a pretty good plan we believe in as well. We’ll be up for it.”

On taking on the Boks’ famed Bomb Squad, Ryan said: “It would be good to take some gas out of that bomb, wouldn’t it? They have got their DNA as a forward pack. We’ve got trust in our plan this week and we believe we will be able to be there right until the end.”

There’s little doubt that Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber, along with some of the South African media, have helped to build the reputation of the Bomb Squad, perhaps even to the point that it has influenced referees.

“No, they are just playing to their strengths,” said Ryan. “It’s a big part of what they do. It’s worked for them. We’ve got a good plan. The referees will make their decision on what they see. Those pictures have got to be clear, especially in big moments.”

Flanker Dalton Papali’i revealed that a group of the All Blacks squad have been watching the series Band of Brothers, “and the 101st Airborne and their Easy Company. So, I made a little joke saying ‘you know they’ve got the Bomb Squad, so we could have the Easy Company. We want to go and finish the job and be in the trenches’.”

Ryan revealed that the squad held an emotional meeting in their hotel on Tuesday night to mark this being the last week in an All Blacks squad for many of them, and centre David Havili revealed that tears were shed.

Sam Whitelock is among those set to play his last Test for New Zealand in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final. Photograph: Andrew Cornaga/Photosport/Inpho

Aaron Smith, Richie Mo’unga, Beauden Barrett, Reiko Ioane, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Shannon Frizell and Ardie Savea are all moving to Japanese clubs, albeit Savea and Barrett will come back into the All Blacks fold.

“We’ve talked about farewells,” said Ryan. “We’ve talked this week about being the best that we can. We had quite a nice night last night as a team and some of our experienced leaders spoke about what it’s been to be an All Black and their previous experiences in World Cups, as well as some of the younger boys.

“That’s been a special part of our week and it was nice last night listening to some of those guys. Anyone that has played 100 plus Tests, you’ve got some stories haven’t you?”

[ New Zealand v South Africa: Kick-off time, TV channels and team news ahead of Rugby World Cup final ]

Some Springboks fans have adopted Zombie as a chant at this World Cup, if substituting the title word with Rassie, and it certainly seems as if he is in people’s heads given his name was raised six times during the All Blacks press conferences, first with Ryan, then with Havili and a decidedly reticent Frizell.

Asked how he would summarise South Africa’s director of rugby in three words, Ryan said: “In three words? I don’t know. Passionate, authentic. I haven’t got another one. That’ll do. I haven’t thought about Rassie at all to be honest.”

Asked if expects mind games from Erasmus and if they will have an impact, Ryan said: “Not sure and no.”