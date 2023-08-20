Five things we learned from Ireland’s 29-10 win over England in World Cup warm-up

The Mack Hansen show

The excellence of Mack Hansen. The Canberra-born Irish winger started his game against England doing basic things, securing high balls boxed-kicked at him by England. Within the opening 20 minutes Hansen had safely taken three kicks. On 32 minutes he had caught his fourth and a minute or so later his fifth. He also cross field kicked for the Garry Ringrose try, put in a sizeable chunk of tackles and close to the end of the first half took a ball from Ross Byrne on his knees. For his own try he stepped in to beat Freddie Steward and Joe Marchant to show a player in decent World Cup form.

Problems in the lineout

Ireland needs to do some lineout work. During a phase in the second half the attacking set-piece was blown by referee Paul Williams. The resulting Irish scrum earned a penalty for another lineout. Again, Williams blew, this time for an England scrum, which they won. Earlier in the first half Ireland formed what they believed was a legitimate driving maul from the lineout only to be blown by Williams. James Ryan questioned him to be told that Ireland had put a player between the ball catcher, in this case Cian Prendergast, and the opposition.

Ireland's Cian Prendergast and Maro Itoje of England compete for a lineout. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Keith Earls provides the high point

It was impossible to ignore. The fever pitch to the crowd’s standing ovation when Keith Earls was substituted into the team in the second half and again when he scored a magnificent try, diving into the corner and performing an acrobatic forward roll to make sure the touchdown was clean. There is no doubt Earls has secured a place in Irish hearts that reaches into the sort of personality he is, quiet and understated and as revealed in his book, could be riddled with self-doubt – despite 100 caps. Perhaps the high point of the match.

Keith Earls celebrates scoring a try on his 100th cap. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

The aerial battle

England’s kick-chase game didn’t work and their discipline was again suspect. The Irish back three of Hansen, Hugo Keenan and James Lowe snaffled up everything thrown at them. One incident in the first half summed it up when Elliot Daly was handed a penalty to kick to touch. It didn’t make it with Lowe on the touchline knocking it back and then covering to fetch the same ball. His clearance kick went to Billy Vunipola. The ball landed in his hands and then popped out for a knock-on. An attacking move becomes Irish possession. Where do England go?

James Lowe and the rest of the Irish back three dealt with the English kicking game excellently. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Still more work to be done

Ireland can ruminate over good and bad. England were not a good side, and were reduced to 14 men after Vunipola’s red card. There were hints of rustiness around the park and at half-time although Ireland led, they could have been more comfortably ahead.

South Africa's Jesse Kriel runs in an interception try during his team's dominant win over Wales in Cardiff. Photograph: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

England then scored a try in the second half down a man. The Samoa friendly is next week followed by Romania followed by Tonga before South Africa, who ran riot against Wales 16-52, and finally Scotland in the World Cup pool. The Irish summer report might read good work, much to do.