Owen Farrell available for World Cup after red card against Wales not upheld by disciplinary panel

England back was sent off at Twickenham on Saturday when his yellow card was upgraded to red

England's Owen Farrell and referee Nika Amashukeli. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Tue Aug 15 2023 - 14:02

Owen Farrell will lead England into the World Cup after his red card against Wales was not upheld by a disciplinary panel, making him free to play with immediate effect.

Farrell was sent off at Twickenham on Saturday when his yellow card for a dangerous tackle on Taine Basham was upgraded to a red by the ‘Bunker’ review system.

But the hearing decided that a “late change in dynamics” due to Jamie George’s involvement in the contact area “brought about a sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier”.

Using this mitigation it was decided by the all-Australian panel that Farrell – who was expected to face a mid-range sanction of a six-week suspension – should have been hit with a sinbinning only.

Farrell had faced a ban that could have seen him miss the World Cup opener against Argentina on September 9th.

