Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan nominated for Players’ Player award

Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan have been nominated for the Irish men’s Players’ Player of the Year award.
Grand Slam winners Doris, Hansen and Keenan are nominated for the second year in succession with Dan Sheehan a new addition. Last year’s winner was reigning World Rugby Player of the Year, Josh van der Flier.
Keenan’s try against France is a contender for the men’s Try of the Year, and Sheehan is also nominated for the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year award along with Jack Crowley and Tom Stewart.
One of Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton or Sadhbh McGrath will be named Irish women’s XVs Young Player of the Year. Behan is joined by Fryday and Aoife Doyle as nominees for the women’s Try of the Year.
Rugby Players Ireland chairperson Peter O’Mahony added: “The past year has demonstrated that while Irish Rugby is in a good place, there is still plenty of work to be done to ensure that we are fighting on all fronts.
“To get to where we want to go, we can never stand still. Nevertheless, it’s important that before we move on to new goals and ambitions we must recognise the achievement of our players who reach the pinnacle of their game. I wish to congratulate all nominees and their team-mates on their efforts this season.”
Hosted by former players Barry Murphy and Andrew Trimble, the Rugby Players Ireland awards will take place on May 17th at The Clayton Hotel on the Burlington Road in Ballsbridge.
List of nominees
MEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023
Caelan Doris
Mack Hansen
Hugo Keenan
Dan Sheehan
WOMEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023
Nichola Fryday
Neve Jones
Deirbhile Nic a Bháird
NEVIN SPENCE MEN’S XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023
Jack Crowley
Dan Sheehan
Tom Stewart
WOMEN’s XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023
Nastaja Behan
Aoife Dalton
Sadhbh McGrath
MEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2023
Shane Daly, Munster v South Africa Select XV
Mack Hansen, Ireland v South Africa, Autumn Nations Cup
Hugo Keenan, Ireland v France, Six Nations
WOMEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2023
Natasja Behan, Ireland v Japan, Test Series
Aoife Doyle, Ireland v Japan, Test Series
Nichola Fryday, Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations
MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023
Jack Kelly
Harry McNulty
Andrew Smith
WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023
Emily Lane
Lucy Mulhall
Béibhinn Parsons