Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan nominated for Players’ Player award

Leinster’s Dan Sheehan is among the nominees for the Irish Players' Player of the Year, and Young Player of the Year awards later this month. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Caelan Doris, Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan have been nominated for the Irish men’s Players’ Player of the Year award.

Grand Slam winners Doris, Hansen and Keenan are nominated for the second year in succession with Dan Sheehan a new addition. Last year’s winner was reigning World Rugby Player of the Year, Josh van der Flier.

Keenan’s try against France is a contender for the men’s Try of the Year, and Sheehan is also nominated for the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year award along with Jack Crowley and Tom Stewart.

One of Natasja Behan, Aoife Dalton or Sadhbh McGrath will be named Irish women’s XVs Young Player of the Year. Behan is joined by Fryday and Aoife Doyle as nominees for the women’s Try of the Year.

Rugby Players Ireland chairperson Peter O’Mahony added: “The past year has demonstrated that while Irish Rugby is in a good place, there is still plenty of work to be done to ensure that we are fighting on all fronts.

“To get to where we want to go, we can never stand still. Nevertheless, it’s important that before we move on to new goals and ambitions we must recognise the achievement of our players who reach the pinnacle of their game. I wish to congratulate all nominees and their team-mates on their efforts this season.”

Hosted by former players Barry Murphy and Andrew Trimble, the Rugby Players Ireland awards will take place on May 17th at The Clayton Hotel on the Burlington Road in Ballsbridge.

List of nominees

MEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023

Caelan Doris

Mack Hansen

Hugo Keenan

Dan Sheehan

WOMEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023

Nichola Fryday

Neve Jones

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird

NEVIN SPENCE MEN’S XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023

Jack Crowley

Dan Sheehan

Tom Stewart

WOMEN’s XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023

Nastaja Behan

Aoife Dalton

Sadhbh McGrath

MEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2023

Shane Daly, Munster v South Africa Select XV

Mack Hansen, Ireland v South Africa, Autumn Nations Cup

Hugo Keenan, Ireland v France, Six Nations

WOMEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2023

Natasja Behan, Ireland v Japan, Test Series

Aoife Doyle, Ireland v Japan, Test Series

Nichola Fryday, Ireland v Scotland, Six Nations

MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023

Jack Kelly

Harry McNulty

Andrew Smith

WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2023

Emily Lane

Lucy Mulhall

Béibhinn Parsons