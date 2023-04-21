Ed Byrne and Leinster looking to finish regular season on a high note against Bulls

Few players sketch the season they want, and on reflection, after the season has come to pass, find that it bears an uncanny resemblance to pre-season aspiration. Injury and selection invariably blur the picture. Ed Byrne would understand the analogy.

The 29-year-old Carlow native has suffered an injury-interrupted campaign for Leinster, 10 appearances to date with the 11th likely to be a run out against the Bulls at the iconic Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

His last start of four this season was back in November and since then he’s come off the bench in a couple of European games against Racing 92 and Gloucester before an injury sidelined him for nearly four months, his return to the match environment a 19-minute blowout against the Stormers in late March.

The absence of Rhys Ruddock, who led a younger Leinster side to a 39-36 victory over the Lions last weekend, because of a hamstring issue means that it is incumbent on other senior players to pick up the slack. Byrne now fits into that category, albeit that he is a mere ‘chisler’ at 29 in prop years.

The mood in a Leinster environment led on the coaching front by Seán O’Brien – Leo Cullen has returned home to help Stuart Lancaster, Robin McBryde, Andrew Goodman and Emmet Farrell devise a plan along with the frontline players for their Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week – is understandably upbeat following the win over the Lions.

The Irish province overturned a 15-point deficit in the final quarter to both sneak a win and maintain their unbeaten record this season, one they’d dearly love to preserve on the high veld this Saturday. Byrne admitted: “The main goal is to win the two trophies [URC and Champions Cup] at the end of the season, but it would be nice for us to keep up the record that has been set so far.

“It is a big incentive. It’s important we go out and make the most of the opportunity, [for] the young lads to step up and the older lads lead by example as well.”

News that South African head coach Jacques Nienaber will join Leinster after the World Cup in France later this year was officially confirmed earlier in the week. The players would have known about it for a little bit longer, but they too recognise what the Springbok coach will bring.

Byrne said: “It’s one world class coach going and another one coming in. It’s going to be unreal. There is a good bit of excitement in the group around that and it’s going to be brilliant getting to work with him [Nienaber] straight after the World Cup. He’s done an unbelievable job with Munster and South Africa so we’re looking forward to getting him in.

“It’s unbelievably exciting really to get him in. Everyone is buzzing, we’re all delighted that we got him.”

The immediate priority is the game against the Bulls and their hosts have been forewarned about Leinster’s tyros following the Lions match.

Ruddock spoke to the group in the build-up to the Lions match, reminding the players of last year, where Leinster came agonisingly close in two competitions only to be twice denied silverware. He talked about taking opportunities, something that applied to both the senior and the younger players.

Leinster’s mini-South African tour has been productive off the pitch in helping to solidify a bond within the squad. Byrne explained: “A lot of the focus has been around the games and stuff, but it’s good to spend some time with those younger lads, especially the ones that wouldn’t have been in and around the building as much.

“You get to spend time, get to know them and see them develop. They’ve been brilliant. They’re all good lads and even seeing how well Sam [Prendergast] went at the weekend, it’s great to see lads like that step up and take the opportunity.”

Prendergast, on debut, played with a poise beyond his 20 years but also with an impressive maturity for the most part. Byrne enthused: “He’s class, been brilliant and bossed the lads around well; his play-calling has been brilliant, and he’s really stood up.”

It’s not difficult to fathom what’s coming down a hard, dry track in hot conditions tomorrow afternoon. Byrne smiled: “The Bulls have been going well the last couple of weeks. They had a huge win at the weekend but even when they played Ulster up in the Kingspan a few weeks ago, I was impressed with how they played for large parts of that game.

“They have a good balance between power rugby and some lightning quick backs, so it’s going to be a big challenge.”