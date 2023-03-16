RTÉ and Virgin Media secure Rugby World Cup 2023 rights for all 48 matches

RTÉ and Virgin Media Television have secured broadcasting rights for the 2023 Rugby World Cup 2023 in France.

The agreement will see all 48 matches being broadcast free to air on Irish television across RTÉ television, RTÉ Player and Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media Player.

Ireland’s matches will be shared across the broadcasters with the Rugby World Cup final being broadcast simultaneously live on both broadcasters. RTÉ has also secured live radio broadcast rights for Ireland’s games.

World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin said: “There has perhaps never been a better time to be an Ireland rugby fan. Number one in the world and going for a Grand Slam this weekend adds to the anticipation ahead of what promises to be a very special Rugby World Cup 2023 in France. We are delighted that RTÉ and Virgin Media will be telling every moment of the France 2023 story on their free-to-air platforms. They share our passion for Rugby and its ability to attract new audiences and we look forward to working together to make this tournament a tournament to remember.”

RTÉ director general Dee Forbes added: “Over the last number of years, we have been focused on acquiring sports rights to ensure that our national games and our national teams in action are shared with the widest possible audience. We are delighted to make this latest agreement with World Rugby. It’s the jewel in the crown of international rugby”.

Virgin Media television managing director Paul Farrell commented on the deal: “We are delighted to have acquired the Rugby World Cup rights and be able to give all Irish sporting fans the chance to support this incredible Irish rugby team.”