Several Leinster players back from injury ahead of Racing 92 clash

Leinster Rugby head coach Leo Cullen reported no new injury updates from the weekend’s European Cup win against Gloucester, but has issued a number of positive updates on players ahead of the visit of Racing 92 to Aviva Stadium at the weekend. Over 42,000 tickets have now been sold for the game.

Available for selection: Will Connors is expected to train fully this week after recovering from a bicep injury. Thomas Clarkson is expected to train fully this week after recovering from an arm injury. Max Deegan, Joe McCarthy and Luke McGrath are expected to train fully this week after recovering from ankle injuries.

There were no further updates on: Johnny Sexton (cheek bone), Tadhg Furlong (calf), Charlie Ngatai (hamstring), Ed Byrne (knee), Jason Jenkins (hamstring), Robbie Henshaw (wrist), Martin Moloney (knee), Ciarán Frawley (knee), Charlie Ryan (knee) and Tommy O’Brien (knee).