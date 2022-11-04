Australia’s Bernard Foley has World Cup return in the back of his mind

Bernard Foley of Australia is challenged by Sione Tuipulotu of Scotland during the autumn international match between Scotland and Australia at Murrayfield Stadium in October. File photograph: Getty Images

France v Australia, Stade de France, Saturday, 8.0 – Live Amazon Prime

Australia outhalf Bernard Foley admits a chance to play in next year’s Rugby World Cup is in the back of his mind but he wants first to solidify his place in the Wallabies’ squad as they prepare to play France on Saturday night.

The 33-year-old, who played in the 2015 final when Australia lost to New Zealand at Twickenham, was recalled to the Wallabies squad in August for the first time since the 2019 Word Cup. He was penalised for time wasting when Australia were on the cusp of beating the All Blacks in Melbourne, handing New Zealand the opportunity to snatch victory with a last-gasp try.

Foley kept his place for the next two tests and kicked nine points as Australia sneaked past Scotland 16-15 at Murrayfield on Saturday.

“I don’t believe I have solidified my spot or come and shot the lights out,” he said during the week. “It’s been great to come into this squad and to get to know the players and to understand the coaches and what they’re trying to trying to achieve. This group has been working extremely hard for a number of years now.

“So, for me, it was just to come in and build on those connections, get to know these guys, and then try and just do my role. Try and keep it simple as the playmaker and as that sort of voice or driver of the game,” he said.

Foley insisted there was much rugby to come before the World Cup next year.

“It should be on the radar of every Australian player, wherever they’re playing around the world, to be wanting to go to World Cup,” he added. “Although … I’m really just focusing on each week, trying to do my job here for the team. And we’ve got a great challenge this weekend against the French.”

Toulouse duo Romain Ntamack and Cyril Baille will start for France despite recent injury troubles that have restricted their playing time at club level. Ntamack will partner captain and Toulouse team-mate Antoine Dupont while Baille, who played his first game of the season last weekend after returning from a groin problem, Julien Marchand and Uini Atonio are in the front row.

FRANCE: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand, Uini Atonio; Cameron Wok, Thibaud Flament; Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon, Gregory Alldritt.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Kilian Geraci, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert

AUSTRALIA: Jock Campbell; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Tom Wright; Bernard Foley, Nic White; James Slipper, Dave Porecki, Taniela Tupou; Nick Frost, Cadeyrn Neville; Jed Holloway, Michael Hooper, Rob Valetini.

Replacements: Folau Fainga’a, Matt Gibbon, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Hunter Paisami, Reece Hodge

