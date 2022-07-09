Ireland make history in New Zealand as they dominate All Blacks in Dunedin

New Zealand 12 Ireland 23

The postscript may focus on the red card, and two yellow cards, which the All Blacks incurred inside a wild and wacky first half-hour in an opening period which lasted almost an hour. But by any yardstick, this was a totally deserved as well as historic first win on New Zealand soil.

Ireland had more possession and more penetration, dominating large tracts of the game from the off. Ireland let them off the hook when failing to make a two-man advantage into a 17-0 lead before the All Blacks roared back to make it 10-7 at the break but resumed their dominance after the break.

In many respects, Ireland played better when the sides had the same number of players, be it 15 v 15 or 14 v 14, than when they had a one or two-man advantage.

The main blemish on a memorable night in the enclosed Forsyth Barr Stadium was the sight of Jonathan Sexton, after another masterful conductor-in-chief display, limping off in the 73rd minute, to be followed by Peter O’Mahony for an apparent HIA.

Ireland will need their warriors in Wellington next week now, for after the important second meeting with the Maoris on Tuesday, Andy Farrell’s men have set up a series decider next Saturday in Wellington. Well, well, well.

Ireland led from the third minute to the last, never relinquishing their control until that unsteady end to the first period. Playing positively throughout, some of their animation and work-rate off the ball flummoxed the All Blacks defence, with Sexton pulling the strings and engineering three clean line breaks with disguised short passes.

Two of them were by Tadhg Beirne, who had the proverbial blinder. Andrew Porter augmented another impressive shift, not least at scrum time, with a brace of tries, as Sexton was unerring off the tee. James Ryan, Peter O’Mahony, Caelan Doris and Robbie Henshaw all had blinders too.

It seemed unlikely that Ireland could possibly reproduce their strong start from the First Test, but they exploded out of the traps, with Hansen rapidly justifying his selection. Good lineout pressure forced Aaron Smith to box kick and from Hansen’s fine take and recycle, Tadhg Beirne made a clean break from inside halfway on to Sexton’s disguise short pass, with the All Blacks distracted by the options out the back.

Beirne possibly should have passed to the supporting Garry Ringrose with two players on his outside but even so, Hansen kept the ball in play when Ireland went wide right and again made yards before Sexton used an advantage pay with a reprise of the play which made the initial inroads as Andrew Porter showed great leg strength to break Quinn Tupaea’s tackle. Sexton popped over the close-range conversion for a 7-0 lead.

The All Blacks responded in customary style, generating quick ball and width, but James Ryan made a vital steal when the home side kicked a penalty into the Irish 22.

The officials were perhaps more alert to All Blacks players taking out opposing players beyond the ruck, Dalton Papalii being pinged and Sexton going up the line, but Robbie Henshaw fumbled a pass from Dan Sheehan off a promising launch play.

Even so, Sexton made a fine cover tackle on Reiko Ioane and the strength of Caelan Doris’ strength over the ball earned a 40-metre penalty which Sexton mailed — despite a fair amount of boorish booing.

When Jamison Gibson-Park went blind off a sold scrum and Hansen kicked cleverly up the line, he was taken out late and dangerously by Leicester Fainga’anuku, who caught him with a shoulder to the head. The crowd again booed, preposterously, when the winger was given a yellow card — which was the minimum punishment required.

Ofa Tu’ungafasi came through from the side to stymie the maul and earn a turnover from which van der Flier broke too early, but even so a good Irish defensive set forced Beauden. Sexton twice stressed the All Blacks defence with a clever chip and then a blindside counter, when Tu’ungafasi took out Ringrose off the ball and was binned.

So Ireland had two minutes — or one play — against 13 men. Ireland opted for a scrum, meaning the All Blacks had to bring on Angus Ta’avao and sacrifice Papalii for 10 minutes.

But the All Blacks, in desperation, upped their intensity in defending their own and not always legally, as they do., with one side entry and deliberate knock-down, but Ireland also lost their shape and couldn’ apply any width before Peyper spotted a knock-on. Sexton was livid.

Worse followed when Lowe worked a switch with Ringrose and was clattered, head on head, by an upright Ta’avao and after lengthy deliberation, Peyper brandished a red card.

The All Blacks survived by hook or by crook, Codie Taylor taking out one Irish player by the legs at a lineout maul before both Brodie Retallick and Sam Cane came in from the side. They were all yellows, in any language, but Peyper instead spoke to Cane.

When Ireland again opted for a scrum, the All Blacks now had to sacrifice Ardie Savea to bring on a second tight-head Aidan Ross. The All Blacks also went to uncontested scrums, so Beauden Barrett had to go into “8″. Sexton worked the two-man advantage by hitting Lowe out the back but the winger knocked on, with Hugo Keenan and Hansen to his outside and the gilt-edged chance of a 17-0 lead evaporated.

Whether trying to brazenly pull a fast one or not, the All Blacks brought back on three players and brought off one before a lengthy stoppage concluded with Savea having to leave the pitch, as he’d been brought on in light.

A ricochet earned the All Blacks a lineout inside halfway and a procession of penalties against Ireland culminated in James Ryan being sinbinned for not rolling away and the All Blacks pounded away until the ball came off Beauden Barrett’s boot over the Irish line and he dived on the loose ball for a somewhat fortunate yet almost inevitable try.

So, instead, it was 10-7 at the break, Ireland having scored 10 points from seven visits to the opposition 22, while the home side had seven points from one visit, and the All Blacks had a lifeline.

Nonetheless, Ireland returned with renewed intent and began stressing the All Blacks defence. Another nicely worked move saw Sexton release Bundee Aki around the corner and he linked with Peter O’Mahony. A couple of recycles later Beirne again pierced the black defensive line off a short pass by Sexton again, Ireland then resorting to route one for Porter to rumble over for his second try. Sexton converted for a 17-7 lead.

Johnny Sexton of Ireland charges forward against New Zealand. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty

The All Blacks occasionally sprang to life, but the sight of a semi-clad streaker enlivened the capacity 18,191 crowd more than anything else into he second period.

Incredibly, and probably to Irish supporters’ relief, the response of Ian Foster and co was to being two scores and a man down bring on Richie Mo’unga and take off as a direct replacement for Beauden Barrett, their best gamebreaker, just as Sexton was making it 20-7 with a penalty for offside after another eye-catching patch of running rugby, Beirne taking another good line and offloading deftly to the supporting Doris.

Two scrum penalties further underlined Ireland’s control, and a tap tackle by Beirne prevented Jordan Barrett breaking free while Doris won another penalty in the jackal.

The All Blacks had to run from deep, but Robbie Henshaw sprinted off the defensive line to make a superb tackle on Mo’unga and when Reece went beyond the ruck to take out Aki — the officials really were wise to that — Sexton made it a three-score game.

There was even the satisfaction of a third scrum penalty with a change front-row against the reconfigured All Blacks scrum. The biter was bitten three as the All Blacks were held up over the line three times before Jordan Barrett stood up Joey Carbery for Will Jordan to score a try in the corner.

It was neither much of a consolation for the home side nor an irritant for the away side, as many pockets of Irish supporters threw their hands into the heavens to thank the roof above.

Scoring sequence: 3 mins Porter try, Sexton con 0-7; 14 mins Sexton pen 0-10; 40 (+1) mins B Barrett try, J Barrett con 7-10; (half-time 7-10); 49 mins Porter try, Sexton con 7-17; 56 mins Sexton pen 7-20; 68 mins Sexton pen 7-23; 78 mins Jordan try 12-23.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes); Sevu Reece (Crusaders, Tasman), Reiko Ioane (Blues), Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs), Leicester Fainga’anuku (Crusaders); Beauden Barrett (Blues), Aaron Smith (Highlanders); George Bower (Crusaders), Codie Taylor (Crusaders)), Ofa Tu’ungafasi (Blues), Brodie Retallick (Chiefs), Scott Barrett (Crusaders), Dalton Papalii (Blues), Sam Cane (Chiefs, capt), Ardie Savea (Hurricanes).

Replacements — Angus Ta’avao (Chiefs) for Papalii (26-36 mins). Angus Ta’avao (Chiefs) for Papalii (26-36 mins), Aidan Ross (Chiefs) for Savea (31 mins), Patrick Tupulotu (Blues) for (Retallick 48-56 mins), Will Jordan (Crusaders) for Fainga’anuku (49 mins), Samisoni Taukei’aho (Chiefs) for Taylor, Richie Mo’unga (Crusaders) for Beauden Barrett (both 56 mins), Folau Fakatava (Highlanders) for (62 mins), Pita Gus Sowakula (Chiefs) for Papalii (69 mins).

Sinbinned — Fainga’anuku (17-27 mins), Tu’ungafasi (25-35 mins).

Sent-off — Angus Ta’avao (31 mins).

Ireland: Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College, capt), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD), Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College).

Replacements — Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) for Ringrose (31 mins), Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) for Sheehan, Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) for Doris (another 64 mins), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) for Porter, Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) for Furlong (both 64 mins), Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) for Beirne, Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) for Gibson-Park (68 mins). Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) for Sexton (73 mins), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) for Gibson-Park (68 mins), Doris for O’Mahony (76 mins).

Sinbinned — Ryan 40-50 mins).

Referee: Jaco Peyper (SARU)