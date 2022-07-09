Ireland player ratings v New Zealand: O’Mahony, Doris and Van der Flier impress

Peter O'Mahony of Ireland looks on during the match against New Zealand. Photograph: Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty

15 Hugo Keenan

Excellent under the high ball, he was back to his assured best in terms of lines of running, ability to beat a defender or create a positive gainline in attack and in covering the space in the backfield. Rating: 8

14 Mack Hansen

Sharp in everything he did, even after receiving a heavy blow to the face for which Leicester Fainga’anuku should have received a red card. He is such a good athlete, reflected in everything he does. Rating: 8

13 Garry Ringrose

The victim of a dangerous head clash that deservedly merited a red card and also tackled early in what should have been a penalty try incident. Quietly efficient in the 30 minutes on the pitch. Rating: 7

12 Robbie Henshaw

Once again, a colossal work-rate on behalf of the team, particularly in defence and most of which was high calibre but a few errors, a couple of missed tackles and a dropped pass were most unlike him. Rating: 7

11 James Lowe

His early kicking game was top notch and he carried powerfully, but he conceded a couple of sloppy penalties, one for a pull back and another for taking the player out in the air. He dropped what would have been a try-scoring pass. Rating: 6

10 Johnny Sexton

There were touches of class, one gorgeous pull back pass that sent Tadhg Beirne through a gap and another for Andrew Porter’s first try. There was also a little lack of control as Ireland struggled to deal with their man/men advantage and a missed penalty to touch. His assurance and precision largely returned after the restart. Rating: 8

9 Jamison Gibson-Park

A brilliant turnover penalty, he provided a superb service in terms of his passing, mixed up the game nicely in using his forward runners and covered intelligently. One or two ropy kicks. Rating: 8

Ireland's Andrew Porter scores a try against New Zealand. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

1 Andrew Porter

It is a day that he will remember for the rest of his life, two tries against the All Blacks both of which utilised his tremendous power. Incorrectly penalised at a scrum, he got through Trojan work in attack and defence. Rating: 8

2 Dan Sheehan

Another player to get through a mountain of work but not quite to the high standards of last week. A few handling errors, the lineout throwing improved despite being under huge pressure. Rating: 7

3 Tadhg Furlong

Attended to his basic duties in scrum and lineout with an unswerving focus and determination, while clearing out at the breakdown and sending All Blacks to the turf with authority in producing a high tackle count (15). He simplified his game, and it was hugely effective. Rating: 8

4 Tadhg Beirne

Having benefited from the blowout last week this performance was so much more representative of his game intelligence and athleticism, making breaks, tackles, and turnovers. He conceded a couple of penalties but otherwise, excellent. Rating: 8

5 James Ryan

Put pressure on the New Zealand lineout, including one super steal. There was more fluency to Ireland’s work out there initially. No faulting his work-rate on application but discipline will have to be better after he conceded three penalties and a yellow card. Rating: 6

6 Peter O’Mahony

Exemplary handling at kick-off and restarts, won lineout ball, was an absolute nuisance at the breakdown putting his body everywhere as All Blacks sought quick ball. He was at his typically gritty and confrontational best. Rating: 9

George Bower with Josh van der Flier 9/7/2022 New Zealand's George Bower with Josh van der Flier of Ireland. Photograph: Blake Armstrong/Photosport/Inpho

7 Josh van der Flier

Ireland’s outstanding player and that’s saying something given several other contributions. He made 21 tackles, won turnovers at the breakdown, stripped possession from New Zealand ball carriers, beat defenders and ensured positive gainlines. Rating: 9

8 Caelan Doris

He was back to his imperious best, reading the game beautifully, using his footwork and athleticism to beat tacklers, winning a turnover penalty, and producing a try-saving tap tackle on Jordie Barrett. Rating: 9

Replacements: Jack Conan got his team over the gainline several times with his powerful carries, so too Bundee Aki in guaranteeing Ireland momentum at crucial times. There were less eye-catching contributions for one or two others certainly from a positive perspective but virtually all contributed defensively to the end game. Rating: 7

Coach: Andy Farrell became the first Ireland head coach to lead the team to a victory over the All Blacks on New Zealand soil, and along with his coaching team deserves huge credit. For the second week in succession, they came up with a game plan that troubled New Zealand but this time it was better executed for longer. He, and the team, are due a few apologies for some dreadful officiating for the second week in a row. Rating: 9