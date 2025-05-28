Epsom tilt ‘unlikely’ for Purview with Dermot Weld targeting Irish Derby instead

Dermot Weld is set to target next month’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with Purview and described as “unlikely” any tilt at Epsom next week with his promising colt.

Winner of a Dundalk maiden on his debut in November, Purview reappeared in Leopardstown’s Derby Trial over a fortnight ago and ran a very promising second to Delacroix.

The colt now heads betting for Saturday week’s Derby but Weld is lukewarm on the idea of taking Delacroix on again at Epsom.

“He’s still a very big and immature horse and still wants more time, so I would say he is unlikely to go to Epsom. We still have races like the Irish Derby in mind,” Weld said on Tuesday.

The renowned Curragh trainer also reported that his good filly Swelter will get a break after finishing lame in Sunday’s Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas behind Lake Victoria.

Swelter lost her unbeaten record when ninth in the weekend classic. “Unfortunately she was lame post-race. It’s nothing serious. She just needs a bit of time off and she’ll be back in the autumn,” said Weld.

Derby prospects were to the fore on Tuesday morning when the John & Thady Gosden team worked their ‘Blue Riband’ hopefuls Damysus and Nightwalker at the unique Epsom course.

The pair were last seen finishing runner-up and fifth in the Dante at York and Thady Gosden was pleased to give both a ‘sighter’ of their upcoming challenge.

“It’s a very unique track which is impossible to emulate anywhere and just for them to get a feel for it and perhaps get them a few strides quicker in the race can only be a positive thing.

“They both handled it very well. They’re very intelligent horses, the pair of them, really taking it in. You could see Damysus pricking his ears coming to the line,” he said.

“They’re both talented colts, both have a good turn of foot and both travel well in their races. Also, we know it’s a big occasion and it’s very easy for it to get to them a little bit but just on the evidence here this morning they seem to handle everything very well,” Gosden added.

Wednesday’s domestic action is over jumps at Wexford but the smart flat horse Sunchart features in a conditions hurdle. Although not as effective over flights, Andy Slattery’s stalwart did record his only win over hurdles at Wexford and any rain will help his chances.