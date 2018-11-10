Footpad falls at the last on seasonal return at Naas

Hot favourite Footpad departed at the final fence as Saint Calvados made all the running in a dramatic race for the Poplar Square Chase at Naas.

British raider Saint Calvados hardly hit a twig hands of Gavin Sheehan, putting last season’s Arkle Trophy hero under pressure from an early stage in the Grade Three contest.

Sheehan lifted the tempo turning for home and Harry Whittington’s flamboyant jumper held a three-length lead at the last, where Footpad slithered badly, giving Ruby Walsh little chance of keeping the partnership intact, after making a couple of mistakes earlier in proceedings.

With the 4-9 favourite market leader gone, Saint Calvados (5-2) was left clear and coasted home by four and a half lengths, with Tycoon Prince claiming second place.

Saint Calvados was cut to 5-1 from 8-1 for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown on December 8 with the sponsors.

Whittington said: “He’ll go for the Tingle Creek next and I’m looking forward to him going over the Railway fences there. He was just a bit rusty over the first couple, but it was a good performance.

“I’m delighted for Andrew and Kate Brooks (owners) and for the horse. You can just draw a line through the Arkle now, and he’s probably silenced the doubters. He’s come back and done it well.

Footpad and Ruby Walsh behind Gavin Sheehan and winner Saint Calvados. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Assessing Footpad, trainer Willie Mullins said: “Footpad has an overreach in front. He might have got it when he made the mistake (at the third fence). He’s quite sore and to me that’s enough to stop a fluent jumper from jumping.

“He was very sore when he jogged in the stable yard after cooling down, and hopefully it’s just an overreach.”

There was more disappointment for Walsh and Mullins when Espoir D’Allen took advantage of the fall of Saldier at the final flight to land Grade Three honours in the Fishery Lane Hurdle.

The Walsh-ridden Saldier had gone on from long-time leader Mastermind at the second-last, but was being pressed by Espoir D’Allen when he came down.

Espoir D’Allen (3-1) strode away on the run-in for trainer Gavin Cromwell, to score by 11 lengths from Mr Adjudicator.