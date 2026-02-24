IHRB disqualifies same horse twice in a year over positive tests for prohibited substances

One horse has twice tested positive for prohibited substances and been thrown out of two races he won within a one-year period by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board.

One horse has twice tested positive for prohibited substances and been thrown out of two races he won within a one-year period by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB).

Art Of Unity, an 11-year-old sprinter with eight wins from 72 starts, was disqualified from first place in a Curragh handicap in October of 2024 after a positive test for cobalt when in the care of trainer Murdeach Kelly.

He was also disqualified from a win at Bellewstown last October after testing positive for the anti-inflammatory dexamethasone when trained by Aidan Melia.

Kelly was given fines totalling €2,500 by an IHRB Referrals panel. Melia was given fines totalling €1,250 for his breach of the rules. Both yards had unannounced inspections carried out by the IHRB after the positive tests emerged. The penalties were released by the IHRB on Tuesday.

Another trainer, Michael Flannery, was fined a total of €3,750 after his runner Bowgate Street won a handicap hurdle at Sligo in October of 2024. The horse tested positive for the anti-inflammatories meloxicam and diclofenac.