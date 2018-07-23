Toxic chemical spill suspected in Tipperary fish kill

Following a report by locals to Inland Fisheries Ireland, officers attended a site at Ballinahemery bridge, near Ballymackey, Nenagh, Co Tipperary and confirmed that a large fish kill had occurred on the Ollatrim river, a tributary of the Nenagh river.

In total, 14,749 fish were estimated dead over a 5km stretch of the river. The species affected included brown trout (1,400), lamprey (10,500), stoneloach (805), minnow (1,820), salmon (70), crayfish (70) and stickleback (84).

This is the largest fish kill of lamprey, a protected species, in recent years and it is anticipated that recovery will take several years.

While the investigation is ongoing, the cause appears to have been a chemical agent, possibly herbicide or pesticide, which has now passed through the system.

The public and the farming community are reminded that if using spraying equipment to be aware that herbicide and pesticide chemicals, even when diluted with water, are liable to be extremely toxic to all aquatic species and fish in particular.

Mixing must be done far from natural watercourses, especially in the current conditions when diluting water is in short supply, therefore increasing the toxicity of the chemical.

If mixing chemicals, washing or using spraying equipment for any purpose, particular care must be taken to ensure that the rinsing of equipment does not take place near any water body or watercourse, including small drains.

Coarse angling anniversary match

The National Coarse Fishing Federation of Ireland invites anglers to commemorate 60 years of all-Ireland coarse angling championships with an anniversary match in Co Leitrim this Sunday.

In 1959, the federation was formed by five angling clubs who foresaw the need for governance and a presence on the international match scene. The first championship was held by Ballinamore AC and to celebrate the occasion the federation is taking the championships back to where they started.

In conjunction with the local tourism board and Lakelands Angling, a match for seniors and ladies will take place at the many fishing venues in the area to include Garadice Lough, Lough Scur and Kiltybarden.

Registration begins at 8am in the First Leitrim Scout Den on Railway Road (R202), with the draw scheduled for 9am. A car draw to facilitate the travelling angler, and fresh bait, will be available on site from Irish Bait and Tackle Ltd.

Presentation of prizes, sponsored by Waterways Ireland, IFI and a number of tackle dealers will take place at Shortt’s heritage bar, Main Street, Ballinamore.

Advance registration is essential; online booking please to www.ncffi.ie/events/edition60 or Julian Kendrick on 089-417-1723.

The original championship programme from 1959, kindly sourced by Leitrim Library Services, Ballinamore, is available to view at bit.ly/2LjlIeX. It makes for interesting reading.

A Golden Olive Bumble Hopper tied by Jimmy Tyrrell (irishflycraft@gmail.com).

Welsh collaboration on fishing passport

A new collaboration between Natural Resources Wales (NRW) and Afonydd Cymru will allow angling clubs, associations and fishery owners to reach the thousands of enthusiasts who enjoy their sport.

The fishing passport will provide anglers with the information they need to fish in Wales and is available free of charge. Members can access a wide range of benefits which will help promote their services and generate additional income.

The passport also allows anglers to share their experiences of each fishery. These reviews provide valuable information when deciding where to fish and help owners to improve their fisheries.

More than 23,000 already use the service which includes links to accommodation, guides, tackle shops and fly-tyers. Throughout the season, the facility produces online reports for coarse fishing, salmon, sewin, trout and grayling and bulletins advertising fisheries and events.

Peter Gough, principal fisheries adviser for NRW, said: “While salmon and some sea trout stocks are under increasing pressure, brown trout, grayling and coarse fishing is generally very good and by promoting what’s on offer from clubs and associations we can help address declining club memberships and revenue.”

To find out more about the fishing passport, contact allyson@wyeuskfoundation.org or the Wye and Usk Foundation on 01874-711714.

Liam Butler caught this magnificent trout of 16.5lb trolling in the Oughterard area on Corrib.

Increase in Trout angling activity on Corrib

Trout angling activity on Corrib has been rather quiet but with a change in weather conditions there is an increase in activity and some sport to be had on sedges and mayfly.

In the Oughterard area, Liam Butler and Paul Joyce had a day to remember trolling, with Liam landing a super trout of 16.5lb.

Basil Shields of Ardnasillagh Lodge also reported a slight improvement. Tipperary angler John Meagher had eight fish over two days on wet and dry fly, while Bradley Smith from the UK had four for his day, the best 3.5lb.

Frank Costello in Cong – ashfordoldschoolhouse.ie – enjoyed good dry fly and dapping artificial mayflies on Sunday last, landing five with his guests.

Brian Nally of Annamoe Trout Fishery and Eileen O’Connell on their wedding day, with Josie Mahon of IFI.

Congratulations

Congratulations are extended to my good friend Brian Nally of Annamoe Trout Fisheries on his marriage to Eileen O’Connell. A great day was had by all in Summerhill House Hotel, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

angling@irishtimes.com