Three Ireland crews shortlisted for World Rowing Awards

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan as well as Sanita Puspure and Ronan Byrne have been nominated

Sanita Puspure celebrates after winning at the World Rowing Championships. Photo: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

Sanita Puspure celebrates after winning at the World Rowing Championships. Photo: Detlev Seyb/Inpho

 

Three Ireland crews have made the finals for the 2019 World Rowing Awards. The new crew of Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan are on the shortlist for the men’s crew of the year, while single sculler Sanita Puspure has been nominated as the women’s crew of the year. Ronan Byrne is one of four rowers in the hunt for the Filippi Spirit Award for an outstanding university rower.

Puspure and the lightweight double of McCarthy and O’Donovan won gold at the World Championships. Byrne, who is just 21, took silver with Philip Doyle in the men’s double sculls and went on to win gold in the single sculls at the European Under-23 Championships.

Puspure and the lightweight double of Gary O’Donovan and Paul O’Donovan were both up for awards last year when Ireland’s sole win came in the World Coach of the Year category, taken by Dominic Casey.

This year’s winners will be announced at a gala ceremony held to coincide with the World Coaches Conference in London on November 22nd.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.