Three Ireland crews shortlisted for World Rowing Awards

Three Ireland crews have made the finals for the 2019 World Rowing Awards. The new crew of Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan are on the shortlist for the men’s crew of the year, while single sculler Sanita Puspure has been nominated as the women’s crew of the year. Ronan Byrne is one of four rowers in the hunt for the Filippi Spirit Award for an outstanding university rower.

Puspure and the lightweight double of McCarthy and O’Donovan won gold at the World Championships. Byrne, who is just 21, took silver with Philip Doyle in the men’s double sculls and went on to win gold in the single sculls at the European Under-23 Championships.

Puspure and the lightweight double of Gary O’Donovan and Paul O’Donovan were both up for awards last year when Ireland’s sole win came in the World Coach of the Year category, taken by Dominic Casey.

This year’s winners will be announced at a gala ceremony held to coincide with the World Coaches Conference in London on November 22nd.