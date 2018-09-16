Simon Yates seals victory in La Vuelta

Simon Yates finished safely in the main bunch on Sunday’s final stage of the Vuelta a España, sealing his first Grand Tour win when he crossed the line in the same bunch as stage winner Elia Viviani (QuickStep Floors). Yates, who had a dramatic final-week meltdown after leading the Giro d’Italia for much of the race, finished the Vuelta one minute 46 seconds ahead of closest rival Enric Mas (QuickStep Floors).

In following on from Chris Froome’s Giro d’Italia success and Geraint Thomas’ Tour de France win, Yates’ success saw British riders take all Grand Tours this season.

Ireland’s Nicolas Roche was 29th on the stage and finished 40th overall. His best stage placing was on stage 11 when he took eighth.

In Italy, Eddie Dunbar had a solid first showing with his new Sky team. The young Irish pro transferred to the squad after Aqua Blue Sport collapsed, and did important work for the squad during the Coppa Agostoni on Saturday. Those efforts helped pave the way for Gianni Moscon to win the race; Dunbar placed 40th.

At home, Conor Hennebry achieved double success. The Viner-Caremark-Pactimo rider won the Red Hand Trophy on Saturday and then the Rás Ceatharlach on Sunday.