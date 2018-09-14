Former Clontarf Cricket Club groundsman lands top job at Lord’s

Former Clontarf Cricket Club groundsman Karl McDermott has been appointed head groundsman at the world’s most famous cricket ground - Lord’s.

McDermott was named head groundsman at Clontarf in 1997 and in total spent 17 years at the club, before moving to join Worcestershire County Cricket Club.

From Worcestershire he progressed to the Rose Bowl - home of Hampshire CCC - where he was named head groundsman in 2016.

He recently presided over the pitch for England’s fourth Test victory over India at the Southampton venue, which saw Joe Root’s side move into an unassailable 3-1 series lead. The hosts went on to win 4-1.

McDermott replaces Mick Hunt, who is retiring after 49 years as Lord’s head gorundsman.

One of his major assignments during his first summer in the role will be overseeing the ground for next year’s historic four-day Test match between England and Ireland, which starts on July 24th.