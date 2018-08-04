O’Donovan brothers into European Championships final

Ireland’s Paul O’Donovan and Gary O’Donovan won an exciting semi-final at the European Rowing Championships in Strathclyde on Saturday.

Four boats were overlapping as they crossed the line, but the Skibbereen men are calm in these situations. “Once you get your nose in front, you’re in control,” Gary said.

Ireland had what Gary called a “scrappy” start. Poland and the Czech Republic had fought it out in the early stages, but the O’Donovans nipped into the lead in the third quarter and never gave it up from there. Belgium finished very well to take second, with Poland edging out Britain for the crucial third place.

The Czechs faded back to last.

The O’Donovans’ biggest rivals in the hunt for gold on Sunday may be Norway and Italy, who took the top two places in the first - faster - semi-final.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll were also involved in a scrap at the finish of their B Final of the men’s pair. Britain won and Germany took a clear second.

Behind them three boats vied for places three to five. The Ireland pair came with their usual charge - but it did not push them past Russia and the Netherlands. O’Donovan and O’Driscoll had to settle for fifth, 11th overall.

The race featured a false start because of a technical fault, and O’Donovan said his steering had not been perfect.

The 2017 World Champions in the lightweight pair hope continue to climb the ranks of the heavyweight pair at the World Championships and to build more bulk next year.

European Championships, Day Three, Strathclyde, Scotland (Irish interest)

Men Pair - B Final (Places 7 to 12): Britain 6:36.77; 5 Ireland (M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:44.58.

Lightweight Double Sculls - Semi-Final Two (First Three to A Final; rest to B Final): 1 Ireland (G O’Donovan, P O’Donovan) 6:28.14, 2 Belgium 6:28.68, 3 Poland 6:29.27.