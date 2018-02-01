League leaders UCD Marian brace for tough double-header

In women’s league, DCU will show Liffey Celtics no mercy as sides battle for top spot

Mary McGuire

Table-toppers UCD Marian face DCU Saints on Saturday and UCC Demons on Sunday

This weekend’s Super League action could see some major changes across the positions on the men’s and women’s Super League tables, as the clock ticks down towards the business end of the regular season.

In the men’s Super League, there are a host of double-headers this weekend, with table-toppers UCD Marian looking to retain their spot at the top when they first travel to DCU Saints on Saturday evening for their 7pm game, before making the trip to Cork the next day for what is set to be a gruelling battle with UCC Demons at the Mardyke at 3pm.

Demons will also need to regroup quickly as they are on the road on Saturday evening as well when they travel up to Galway to face Moycullen in what is set to be a very close game indeed before welcoming the league leaders the next day.

Indeed, it’s a tough weekend all round, as second and fourth place sides, Garvey’s Tralee Warriors and Pyrobel Killester will go head to head in one of the most anticipated games of the weekend in Tralee on Saturday, while third-place Griffith College Swords Thunder will face off against Maree on Saturday evening.

First place

Elsewhere, Belfast Star welcome Eanna and 2018 National Cup champions Black Amber Templeogue will do battle with KUBS.

It’s also set to be a close affair in the Women’s Super League with last weekend’s National Cup champions, DCU Mercy, travelling to Leixlip to face Courtyard Liffey Celtics. The teams are currently tied for first place at the top of the Super League table and with one win apiece this season, it’s set to be one of the best games of the weekend.

NUIG Mystics meanwhile will be hoping that they can add on to their first win of the season from two weekend’s ago when they welcome Maxol WIT Wildcats to NUIG on Saturday. Ambassador UCC Glanmire will travel to Portlaoise to face the Panthers, while on Sunday IT Carlow Basketball will welcome Pyrobel Killester.

