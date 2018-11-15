Ireland suffer 52-run defeat as India seal semi-final slot

India sealed their place in the Women’s World Twenty20 semi-finals in Guyana after a 52-run victory over Ireland, whose slim hopes of finishing in the top two were ended.

Mithali Raj was dropped twice en route to her second successive half-century at the Guyana National Stadium, where the prolific opener’s 51 lifted India to 145 for six.

Raj injured her knee and was helped from the field as Ireland struggled for runs in their reply, not even halfway to their total at the end of the 15th over.

Ireland then collapsed from 70 for two to 91 for eight before eventually finishing on 93 for eight as they suffered their third straight defeat.

Isobel Joyce top-scored with a fine 33 from 38 deliveries, while Clare Shillington impressed again at the top of the order witbn a run-a-ball 33.

Ireland will take on New Zealand on Saturday hoping to avoid finishing bottom of Group B while India face Australia for the right to finish top of the standings.

INDIA 145-6 (20 ovs)

( M Raj 51, S Mandhana 33, J Rodrigues 18; K Garth 2-22, L Delany 1-21, E Richardson 1-27, L O’Reilly 1-32).

IRELAND 93-8 (20 ovs)

(I Joyce 33,,C Shillington 23, R Yadav 3-25, D Sharma 2-15)

India win by 52 runs.