Women’s World T20: Ireland defeated by Pakistan in Guyana

Javeria Khan’s 74 off 52 deliveries puts Pakistan out of reach
Ireland’s Clare Shillington batting during the ICC Women’s World T20 match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence. Photograph: Jan Kruger/IDI via Getty Images

Ireland are still looking for their first win at the Women’s World T20 after losing to Pakistan by 38 runs in Guyana.

Pakistan, who had lost their first two matches, reached 139 for six from their 20 overs, with Javeria Khan unbeaten on 74 off 52 balls.

Teenager Lucy O’Reilly took an impressive three for 19 but Pakistan’s total proved more than enough as Ireland could only manage 101 for nine.

Only Isobel Joyce (30) and Clare Shillington (27) reached double figures for Ireland, who lost heavily to Australia in their first match.

Pakistan’s slow bowlers did a brilliant job containing Ireland’s reply, with Nashra Sandhu taking two wickets for eight runs from four overs.

PAKISTAN 139-6 (20 ovs) (J Khan 74no, A Khan 21, U Sohail; L O’Reilly 3-19, C Metcalfe 1-16, C Raack 1-35).

IRELAND 101-9 (20 ovs) (I Joyce 30, C Shillington 27; N Sandhu 2-8, A Riaz 2-16, S Mir 2-20, A Anwer 2-25).

Pakistan won by 38 runs.

