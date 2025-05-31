Tailteann Cup: Limerick stun Westmeath, comeback wins for Laois and Wicklow

The standout result from Round 3 of the Tailteann Cup on Saturday was a fantastic shock win for Limerick over a high-flying Westmeath.

Limerick’s dramatic 0-19 to 0-18 win assured them of the top spot in Group 3 and a direct route to the quarter-finals, while Westmeath will play a preliminary quarter-final next weekend against New York or one of the best third-placed teams.

There was also a huge result in Group 2 as Wicklow staged a terrific comeback to beat Waterford 3-29 to 0-21 and also earn a quarter-final spot. Laois snatched a 3-18 to 3-16 win over Offaly with an injury-time goal from Mark Barry, leaving them tied with Wicklow and Offaly on four points – Wicklow taking the top spot, Offaly second and Laois third due to scoring difference.

Limerick were delighted with their win over one of the Tailteann Cup favourites. The Shannonsiders settled early and were level on 0-5 apiece after 20 minutes. Westmeath grabbed the initiative with a great two-pointer from Ray Connellan, but Limerick responded to put themselves 0-10 to 0-8 ahead by the break.

With James Naughton flying in attack, the Treaty men extended their lead, 0-15 to 0-10, after 52 minutes but Westmeath finally found top gear, scoring seven points without reply.

Once again Limerick found a response and got their noses back in front with time almost up. A Luke Loughlin free levelled it – a draw would have put Westmeath through on scoring difference – but up stepped Emmett Ridger to claim his third point and the top spot for Limerick in the process.

In Newbridge, Laois and Offaly served up an entertaining local derby, with two first-half goals putting Laois 2-4 to 0-4 ahead after 22 minutes. But Offaly got to work and points began to flow, helped along by a 34th-minute goal from Cillian Bourke for a 1-10 to 2-6 half-time lead.

Ruari McNamee’s 67th-minute goal put Offaly 3-15 to 2-17 ahead in the 67th-minute and they were clinging to a one-point lead deep in injury time when the concession of a careless penalty condemned them to defeat.

At Wexford Park, Waterford had the stronger start to lead Wicklow 0-16 to 1-8 at half-time, but a rampant second half saw Oisín McConville’s side fight back to record a 17-point win.

Results:

Westmeath 0-18 Limerick 0-19

Offaly 3-16 Laois 3-18

Wicklow 3-29 Waterford 0-21