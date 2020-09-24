Cork teenager Aaron Hill stuns world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan

Cork teenager Aaron Hill claimed a sensational win over boyhood idol Ronnie O’Sullivan at the European Masters on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old tour rookie beat the six-time world champion 5-4 in a thriller at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

Hill, in his first year as a professional and in the biggest match of his life, led 3-1 with a confident start against his snooker hero.

The mid-session interval came at the right time for the 44-year-old O’Sullivan who had looked all at sea in the early frames.

The world No2, in his first match since winning the World Championship last month, regrouped after the break taking three frames in a row.

But Hill served notice of his nerve and talent by rallying and staying cool to seal a magnificent victory.

Hill said: “I am almost speechless. He has always been my hero, but I wasn’t out there just happy to be in the same arena. I wanted to win.

“And I am just so pleased to win for myself and for my family and everyone back in Cork. My phone has gone mad since I finished.

“At 3-1 up I thought I was favourite and could have gone 4-1 but after the interval he came back well. However I still told myself I’d have taken 4-3 down at the start, and that helped.

“I told myself to go out an enjoy it and that I had nothing to lose, and it is a fantastic win so early in my professional career.

“His comment about there being no good young players coming through was in my mind, and hopefully I have shown him there is some talent there.”