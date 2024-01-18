Ireland’s women lose to Spain on penalties in Olympics qualifier

The Ireland team ahead of the game against Spain. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho

Ireland have lost their semi-final against Spain on a penalty shootout in the Olympic qualifiers in Valencia, missing out on the chance to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

The dream is not dead for Ireland yet, with the chance on Saturday to still qualify as the third-place team should they beat the losers of Britain and Belgium later today.

It was a nightmare shootout for the Irish team after a strong display in regular time, with Hannah McLoughlin, Róisín Upton and Sarah Hawkshaw all missing penalties.

Goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran saved the first penalty but Maria Lopez lobbed McFerran to emphatically win the shootout 3-0 after the game finished 0-0 in regular time.

READ MORE

Ireland had their chances in the third quarter in particular but could not take advantage of the penalty corners in a cagey game.

Beating the higher ranked Spanish (8) would have been quite the achievement for Ireland, who are 14th in the latest world list, but were high in confidence after beating Korea 3-1 in the previous match.

The Irish men’s hockey team play Spain in a semi-final tomorrow also with Olympic qualification on the line.

Mary Hannigan’s report to follow...