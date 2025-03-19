Lord of the Rings: All you need to know about the race to become the next IOC president

Britain's Sebastian Coe has a strong chance of being elected the new president of the International Olympic Committee at Thursday's vote in Greece. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/Pool/Getty Images

When Sebastian Coe added his name to the race to become the next president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last September, he was not thinking about finishing anywhere other than first.

Often dubbed the Lord of the Rings, the IOC presidency is considered the most powerful position in global sport. The race to succeed Thomas Bach, who has been in power since 2013, will reach the finish line on Thursday afternoon at the suitably luxurious Romanos Resort in Costa Navarino, Greece.

The IOC don’t like to reveal much about the running of their business, and while Coe is seen as the favourite among the seven candidates, the opaque election process and notoriously nebulous IOC politics leave plenty of scope for a surprise.

For Coe, the president of World Athletics, the stakes are high as he looks to become the first British man to hold the position and thus complete his rise through the ranks of sporting governance and power.

READ MORE

“I see this as another extension of the journey,” Coe said when launching his presidential manifesto last September. “It’s the dance I just couldn’t sit out.”

The 144th IOC session gets under way on Wednesday, before Thursday’s vote among the 109 active IOC members, made up of royalty, former athletes, sports administrators and politicians.

Why is Thomas Bach stepping down?

Only the ninth president in the 131-year history of the IOC, Bach secured his first eight-year term in 2013, and another four-year term in 2021.

“Change or be changed,” the 71-year-old Bach said when confirming his decision to resign from the IOC in August. “New times are calling for new leaders.”

The IOC confirmed the seven candidates in September, all of whom are IOC members and had to fulfil certain election criteria. Bach will officially step down on June 23rd, the new president assuming power the following day for an initial term until 2033.

However, the IOC has set an age limit of 70 for presidents, with the possibility of extending this by a maximum of four years. If Coe wins, his term would probably be shorter, as he would be 74 in 2030.

There have only ever been nine IOC presidents in 131 years?

Yes, that’s it, all nine from the western world, including our own Lord Killanin, three of them being former Olympic athletes, and no women.

They are Dimitrios Vikelas (Greece, 1894-1896), Pierre de Coubertin (France, 1896-1925), Henri de Baillet-Latour (Belgium, 1925-1942), Johannes Sigfrid Edstrom (Sweden, 1946-1952), Avery Brundage (USA, 1952-1972), Lord Killanin (Ireland, 1972-1980), Juan Antonio Samaranch (Spain, 1980-2001), Jacques Rogge (Belgium, 2001-2013), Thomas Bach (Germany, 2013-2025).

Lord Killanin, president of the International Olympic Committee from 1972 to 1980. Photograph: Central Press/Getty Images

Who are the seven candidates?

Sebastian Coe (Great Britain, age 68). Seen as the front-runner, Coe’s record as an athlete and administrator sets him apart. As head of World Athletics since 2015 he’s helped revive the fortunes of that sport. His decision to award prize money at the Paris Olympics was not supported by Bach.

Kirsty Coventry (Zimbabwe, age 41). The most successful African woman in Olympic history, Coventry won seven medals in swimming and is looking to become the first woman and African to head the IOC. She’s been minister of sport in Zimbabwe since 2019. Her inexperience on the global administration stage may count against her.

Juan Antonio Samaranch jnr (Spain, age 65). Son of the man who was IOC president from 1980-2001, transforming the Olympics into a commercial powerhouse. Samaranch jnr is in his second stint as an IOC vice-president, and has been on co-ordinating committees for three Winter Olympics.

David Lappartient (France, age 51). Despite only being an IOC member for three years, Lappartient has served seven successful years as president of the International Cycling Union and helped secure the 2030 Winter Olympics for France.

Morinari Watanabe (Japan, age 66). Currently president of the International Gymnastics Federation, Watanabe was on the executive board of the Tokyo Games organising committee, and part of the co-ordination commission for LA 2028. Seen as a traditionalist, he also opposed prize money at the Games.

Prince Faisal al-Hussein (Jordan, age 61). The younger brother of King Abdullah II, Prince Faisal has been an IOC member since 2010. Looking to become the first Asian president, he was part of the IOC executive board that approved controversial rules for the women’s Olympic boxing tournament in Paris.

Johan Eliasch (Sweden/Great Britain, age 63). The Swedish-born multi-billionaire businessman and environmentalist was elected as the International Ski Federation president in 2021, and only became an IOC member last July. He is seen as the outsider.

Thomas Bach, the outgoing IOC president. Photograph: Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

How exactly will Thursday’s voting work?

Good question, given the IOC’s secret ballot and conclave voting structure dates back more than 100 years and is not too unlike the election process for a new pope.

Since 1925, candidates have gone through a series of rounds until one receives an absolute majority (more than half of the total votes) of the IOC members. In each round, the candidate with the least support is eliminated (in the event of a tie, an intermediate vote will split them).

The voting excludes IOC members from the same country as a candidate, unless already eliminated. There will be no disclosure on the nature of the voting in between rounds before the new president is declared by Bach himself.