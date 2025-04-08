Champions Cup quarter-finals: TV details, kick-off times, team news and more

Who is playing, when and where?

Leinster are playing Glasgow Warriors in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium at 8pm on Friday. On Saturday, Munster travel to the Stade Chaban-Delmas to play Bordeaux Bègles at 3pm.

Elsewhere, Northampton will play Castres at 5.30pm on Saturday, with Toulon playing Toulouse at 3pm on Sunday. Also, in the Challenge Cup, Connacht will play Racing 92 at 8pm on Saturday at the Dexcom Stadium.

How can I watch it?

You can watch Leinster on free-to-air; their clash at the Aviva Stadium will be on RTÉ2 from 7.35pm. It is also on Premier Sports. Munster’s game against Bordeaux is on Premier Sports, as are the rest of the fixtures. You can also catch live coverage of the games on The Irish Times website.

How are the Irish provinces looking, and what are their chances?

Leinster were very impressive against Harlequins at home, blowing them away in Croker with a 62-0 scoreline. Glasgow should prove a stiffer Test with the Scottish side second in the URC table behind Leinster, but the Irish province will still be heavy favourites on home ground.

It should be tougher for Munster, who will go in as underdogs against Bordeaux Bègles, but will have been buoyed by a stunning 25-24 win over two-time champions La Rochelle last weekend. After that victory, they won’t lack belief but Bordeaux have been in much better form this season than La Rochelle and are second in the Top 14. Bordeaux had enough in reserve to beat Ulster while resting Six Nations player of the tournament Louis Bielle-Biarrey; given Munster threw everything at La Rochelle, fatigue could make it a challenge too far for Munster. Watch out for the Joey Carbery narrative in the build-up – the former Munster outhalf is in flying form for Bordeaux this season.

How did Munster stun O’Gara’s La Rochelle? Listen | 35:33

Leinster's James Lowe running in one of 10 tries in the Last-16 win over Harlequins. Photograph: Nick Elliot/Inpho

Who would the Irish provinces play next if they win?

An all-Irish final in Cardiff is still on. Leinster would play the winners of Northampton against Castres, again at home, should they beat Glasgow. Munster would play Toulon or Toulouse away if they get past Bordeaux, in what would surely be one of the most difficult routes to a Champions Cup final there has ever been.

What is the team news?

The starting teams will be updated here when they are made available.

Rónan Kelleher is back from a neck injury and available for selection for Leinster, but lock James Ryan is ruled out after sustaining a calf injury in training.