Railway Union wins European indoor silver and a promotion for Ireland

Ireland's place in the 2024 top flight has been secured

It is nearly 30 years since an Irish women’s side played in the top tier of European indoor hockey but, thanks to Railway Union’s efforts in France over the weekend, promotion to 2024′s top flight has been secured for Ireland.

Railway, coached by Gareth Myburgh, sealed that achievement by beating Austria’s WAC 3-1 in Cambrai on Saturday, their fourth successive victory in the tournament after earlier wins over Slovakia’s KPH Raca (5-1), Scotland’s Clydesdale Western (4-1) and Croatia’s Zelina (5-1).

England’s East Grinstead proved too strong, though, in the final, going 3-0 up before Orla Patton’s consolation score. Among Grinstead’s gold medallists is former Irish indoor international and Ards player Chloe Brown.

Sarah Patton top-scored for Railway through their campaign with four goals, Becky McMullen and Orla Fox scoring three apiece.

Back home, Catholic Institute and Loreto played out a 2-2 draw at Rosbrien to remain tied on points at the top of the EY Hockey League, Loreto coming from behind twice.

Hockey League – Saturday: UCD 2, Ards 4; Monkstown 2, Pegasus 2; Catholic Institute 2, Loreto 2; Old Alexandra 5, Belfast Harlequins 0.