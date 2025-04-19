Lee Chin’s 16-point haul helps 14-man Wexford see off Antrim

Leinster SHC: Wexford 2-24 Antrim 0-19

Despite being reduced to 14 players after 22 minutes, Wexford still looked comfortable as they disposed of a disappointing Antrim challenge in this opening round Leinster senior hurling championship game at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

Second-half goals from veteran Kevin Foley and Cian Byrne and a 16-point haul from Lee Chin set Wexford up for a comfortable 11-point victory that many felt would be beyond them after Jack O’Connor received a straight red card following an incident which left Joe Maskey injured on the ground.

Antrim opened impressively in front of an attendance of 4,774, taking an early lead after Seán Elliott was fouled in the second minute. Referee Colm Lyons awarded a penalty but Gerard Walsh saw his shot rise over the crossbar.

Antrim looked impressive through the opening phases of play with Keelan Molloy, James McNaughton (free), Nigel and Seán Elliott striking points, leaving them with a 0-6 to 0-2 lead after just nine minutes.

Wexford began to ease themselves into the game with Chin striking three frees, followed by a brace of Rory O’Connor points as the home side levelled it up after 17 minutes.

Wexford now assumed control with midfielder Conor Hearne adding a brace of points, along with Chin efforts from midfield, and they went in leading 0-14 to 0-10 at the interval.

Antrim manager Davy Fitzgerald after the game with Wexford's Lee Chin. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

A Chin pointed free extended their lead on the resumption, and with Rory O’Connor, Chin (three fees) and Cathal Dunbar tagging on points they led 0-19 to 0-12, with McNaughton the only Antrim attacker to respond.

Antrim built up a flowing move but centre forward Molloy saw his attempt deflected over the bar by goalkeeper Mark Fanning when his side desperately needed a goal.

Despite their numerical advantage, Antrim had just one attacker close to Wexford’s goal, leaving Conor Foley and Eoin Ryan to mop up the ball and restricting them to some long-range points from Molloy, Gerard Walsh and McNaughton.

Wexford really put the result beyond doubt when Foley won a long puck-out in the air and turned his marker before finishing to the corner of the net, leaving his side with a 1-20 to 0-16 advantage.

This was key for Wexford as it saw the Antrim challenge evaporate, and when Molloy was allowed to break from deep in defence into attacking territory before picking up Byrne who finished to the net, his last piece of action as he was immediately substituted.

Antrim lost Conor Boyd to a second yellow card but the result was beyond doubt at this stage, while Lyons also had reason to card Davy Fitzgerald as he protested a decision.

WEXFORD: M Fanning; E Ryan, C Foley, C Molloy; R Lawlor, D Reck, C McGuckin; C Hearne (0-3), S Donohoe; J O’Connor, R O’Connor (0-3), C Dunbar (0-1); C Byrne (1-0), L Chin (0-16, 12f), K Foley (1-0).

Subs: S Casey (0-1) for Byrne (60 mins); J Redmond for O’Connor (66), D Carley for Dunbar (both 66); N Murphy for Lawlor (70); D Codd for K Foley (72).

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke, N O’Connor, S Rooney; C Boyd, J Maskey, C Bohill; E Campbell, G Walsh (0-4, 0-1 pen, 2f); S Walsh, N Elliott (0-1), K Molloy (0-3); P Boyle, S Elliott (0-1), J McNaughton 0-8, 0-6 frees).

Subs: E O’Neill (0-1) for N Elliott (temp 32-35 mins), for McNaughton (temp 64-66) & for N Elliott (68); C McKeown for Boyle (h-t); S McKay for Campbell (54); J McLoughlin (0-1) for S Elliott (56); R McGarry for Rooney (73).

Referee: C Lyons (Cork).