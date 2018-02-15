Twin caddies steal the show as Southgate and Siem shoot aces

‘Twins pick right club for two holes-in-one in same day. I bet that will never happen again’
The tenth hole at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat, Oman. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

A pair of twin brothers stole the limelight as caddies at the Oman Open on Thursday, playing a part as England’s Matthew Southgate and Germany’s Marcel Siem both shot holes-in-one.

Southgate, who fired a seven-under-65 to share the lead with compatriot Paul Waring at Al Mouj Golf, aced his tee shot on the par-three fifth hole from 165 yards with caddie Gary Tilston picking a seven-iron.

Moments earlier, Tilston’s twin Guy also picked the same club as Siem struck a hole-in-one at the 13th from 162 yards. Siem eventually shot a 74 to lie in 97th alongside 13 others.

“A bit of a strange one to have twins pick the right club for two holes-in-one in the same day. I bet that will never happen again,” Southgate said.

“Gary and I worked together well and it was great out there today. I’m chuffed for Marcel too, he’s a good friend of mine and it’s always a bit of fun getting a hole-in-one.”

Southgate’s ace was his second of the year after his effort with a different caddie in the Dubai Desert Classic last month.

Ireland’s Gavin Moynihan is one under par, while compatriot Darren Clarke is a shot further back on level par after their first rounds.

