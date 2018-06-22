Rory McIlroy stalls in second round at Travelers Championship

After shaking off his US Open blues with an opening round of 64 at the Travelers Championship, Rory McIlroy stalled on day two as a one under par round of 69 saw him slip three shots behind early leader Bryan Harman.

The four-time Major winner spoke on Thursday about how he’s trying to get back to swinging the club as he did in 2010 and 2011 but on Friday that wasn’t quite working out.

“I’m trying to get back to the way I swung in sort of 2010, 2011,” McIlroy said.

“It’s sort of hard because my body has changed quite a bit since then and the feelings I have. But the feeling I have right now is the feeling I had in the middle of 2009. So it’s just trying to go back, and, okay, I was swinging it really well then. What was I doing? What was I thinking about? What was the focus on the swing? Just trying to rack your brain to recreate feelings that you had back then.”

Starting at the 10th McIlroy began slower than he did in the first round with five pars in a row which included a very frustrating three-putt at the Par 5 13th.

After hitting the green in two from 204 yards, McIlroy sent his eagle putt four feet past and missed the birdie putt coming back.

At the 14th another missed birdie putt slipped by the edge and the old woes on the greens were starting to rear their head again.

But a first birdie of the day did follow at the Par 4 15th after McIlroy almost drove the green and then got up and down to move to seven under.

However, another short missed birdie putt came his way at the Par 3 16th – this time after a stunning tee shot in to six feet – and that was followed by three more pars to close out a front nine of 34 – one under par.

Another birdie at the second moved the Northern Irishman into a tie for the lead at eight under but after that the round went flat, leaving McIlroy frustrated as he finished with seven pars and a bogey at his 16th hole to sign for a 69 that could have been so much better.

He now sits three shots off leader Harman who carded a round of 66 to add to his opening 64, getting him to 10 under.

However, overnight joint leader Spieth, also starting on the back nine, came unstuck in spectacular fashion at the 523-yard 13th after driving out of bounds and then hitting his approach into the greenside lake to card a triple-bogey eight.

He was in the water again at the 15th on his way to a bogey five which dropped him to three under but rescued his round with an eagle at the par-five sixth hole having hit his approach inside two feet to close with a 73 and finish four under.

Pádraig Harrington was out in the afternoon wave of players and he got off to the perfect start with a birdie at the 10th – his first hole – to get to five under.

A bogey at the 12th saw him fall back but another birdie at the Par 3 16th – his seventh – moved him to within five of the lead as he approached his back nine.

Harrington dropped a shot on the 18th but took that straight back on the par four first - his 10th hole. He remained at five under for the tournament through 15 holes - five off the lead.

Meanwhile, Waterford’s Séamus Power battled hard to sign for a three under par round of 67 to move to the same score for the tournament and inside the cut mark.

Five birdies and two bogeys were enough to get Power into the weekend and in line for a much-needed good finish to move him up the FedEx Cup rankings.

Full scores to follow at end of play...