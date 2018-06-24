Paul Casey takes four-stroke lead in America after stunning 62

England’s Paul Casey holds a four-stroke lead heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship after shooting a brilliant 62, his lowest career round on the PGA Tour.

The highlight of the 40-year-old’s round was an eagle after driving the 273-yard par-four 15th at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, but a further six birdies took him to 16 under, well clear of second-placed American Russell Henley.

“That’s something I rarely see from me, 18 greens in regulation, so whatever he [swing coach Peter Kostis] told me worked,” said Casey in his post-round interview.

Casey, who won the Valspar Championship in March, has world number nine Jason Day and two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson six shots behind but his potential Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy appears too far back to challenge.

A second successive 69 for the Northern Irishman was well off the pace, with most of his rivals scoring in the mid to low 60s, and at eight under the four-time Major champion has probably left himself too much to do.

He too eagled the 15th, chipping in from the front of the green, but a bogey at the last – his third of the day after two earlier birdies – was a disappointing way to end.

Séamus Power remains on three under after posting a level-par 70, but Pádraig Harrington slipped backed to level par after carding a five-over 75.