Leona Maguire begins round with hole-out eagle as she ties lead to Scottish Open

Leona Maguire made the perfect start to the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, holing out for an eagle 2 on the opening hole, before firing a five-under-par 67 for the clubhouse lead at Dundonald Links.

Maguire made three more birdies and had no drop shots to leave her in an early tie for the lead in a group that includes in-form English woman Lottie Woad on her professional debut.

The Cavan woman has seen a significant upturn in her form in recent weeks after a slow start to the season. She led the Evian Championship after the opening round, also starting off with a hole out of an ace at her 12th hole at Evian Resort, leading to a tied seventh finish in the Major. Last month she also finished in the top 20 at the Women’s PGA Championship.

World number one Nelly Korda and Women’s PGA winner Minjee Lee were among those who were a shot behind on four under.

The Women’s Scottish Open is a high-quality field that serves as a tune-up for the world’s best players before the Women’s British Open in Royal Porthcawl next week.