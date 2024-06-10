Tom McKibbin eyes his debut appearance at a US Open

Tom McKibbin of Northern Ireland tees off on the 6th hole during the third round of the European Open at Green Eagle Golf Course in Winsen, Germany. Photograph: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

You’ve got to start somewhere, so why not at one of the toughest of all examinations on the US Open rota? Of any Major, indeed. For Tom McKibbin, this day has been coming, and sooner than for most; as the 21-year-old Northern Irishman – already a winner on the DP World Tour in his short time as a professional – makes a first Major appearance, of what will surely be many, of his career.

A cool head on young shoulders, the vagaries of the test provided by Pinehurst No. 2 was part of his preparation work – nine holes, the homeward stretch where an approach to the 18th that saw his ball run back down the false front which provided an example of the task – was followed by a long time spent around the short game practice area.

McKibbin’s first Major appearance – secured via the qualifying route at Walton Heath last month – is yet another step on the career ladder, but an important one, and his sense of humour, a necessary trait in the business, is obvious when it is pointed out he is fortunate to have the wise old head of veteran caddie Dave McNeilly by his side.

Tom McKibbin puts his name to new-look NI Open at Galgorm Golf Club

“Funnily enough, he’s actually never been here. He’s caddied for like 100 years and he’s not been here,” said McKibbin of McNeilly, who wasn’t on hand for any of the recent US Opens at the famed course in 1999, 2005 and 2014. “But, yes, it’ll be good to have him out there, someone’s that’s been to countless Majors.”

McKibbin made his breakthrough win on tour in last year’s rookie season, winning the Porsche European Open, and he has consolidated that strong start, currently sitting 25th on the Race to Dubai order of merit and in the mix for one of the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer at season’s end through that route.

But first things first, and this week’s debut appearance at the US Open. A year ago he was first reserve for Los Angeles Country Club – he didn’t travel, given the distance involved, and wouldn’t have got in so it proved a prudent decision – but, 12 months further along the career path, he feels better prepared for this maiden voyage in the Majors.

As he put it, “I’m a much, much better player now that I was a year ago. I think I’m much more ready for this type of course. It’s pretty brutal!”

I think after this week’s over, I will want to come back every year. So it probably gives a bit of a fire in the belly

Quite a lot of his practice time involved short game work with Gareth Raflewski, the Canadian-based coach who has a high performance centre based at the Slieve Russell. “I’ve been seeing Gareth now for nearly three or four years. He lives in Canada, so obviously it’s a lot harder (to meet up), but every time I get to see him and spend time I always do ... even if you go out and play really well here, you’re going to have a lot of chip shots and long bunker shots. I’ve been getting used to the different lies and different scenarios, just to handle what is put up to you.”

Although there is a planned practice round with Rory McIlroy, before the scorecard in the back pocket matters, McKibbin was happy enough to go about things on his own yesterday with his own team – coach Johnny Foster among them – as he got acquainted with No. 2′s demands.

So, what did he think?

“It’s different. I wouldn’t say it’s linksy compared to back home. The ball still sort of sits down quite quick on this sort of fairway grass. But, it’s much, much different. The greens are something I’ve never really seen before. I’ve played on slopey greens but I’ve never played on greens that you can hit a pretty decent shot and it can go 20, 30 yards off the side. I think that’s something I have to get my head around,” said McKibbin, adding:

“Even just some of the greens themselves, the area you have to hit into the green is really small. And it’s quite a long course to be running a lot of mid- to long-irons into, so it’s just very hard generally, even on a normal course, to hit those close. So, that’s what makes it tricky.”

But he has caught the bug, the incentive to be back. “Expectations? Just to see where my game is by the end of the week, compared to all these guys that are here that I’ve watched on TV for a while. So, no real sort of expectations. I obviously want to play quite good, but just to assess where everything is by the end of the week.

“I think after this week’s over, I will want to come back every year. So it probably gives a bit of a fire in the belly, to work hard and make sure I’m playing more of these tournaments.”