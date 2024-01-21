Dubai Desert Classic: Rory McIlroy leads heading into closing stretch

Leaderboard:

Rory McIlroy -15 (11)

Cameron Young -11 (12)

Adrian Meronk -11 (12)

Haotong Li -11 (12)

McIlroy makes an error with his drive, looking to launch one at the par 5 and hits it miles into the trees on the left at 13. Strange to see him so wayward. Cameron Young can’t find the fairway on the right, sits down in the rough.

He takes out a provisional ball and hits the fairway but was that necessary with a four-shot lead?

Cameron Young hits a superb recovery shot to leave himself 5 or 6 feet for par, massive high flop shot, well played. But he misses the putt again! Very tentative putt, looks nervous.

McIlroy misses his birdie putt, but makes his par. Four-shot lead!

On the par 5 13th ahead, Li flushes a 3 wood to just over the green. Massive drive by Meronk and he finds the fringe on the left, good chance for birdie.

A massive drive down the middle by McIlroy at the 12th, putting his foot down. Young also in the fairway well down there. Young caddied this week by Dubliner Paul McBride, formerly an outstanding amateur who is making his way in the mini tours of the pro game.

A very poor approach by Young, he mishit that badly. McIlroy with 159 yards to go hits a lovely draw to 15 feet short of the pin. Just what was needed.

On the 11th hole, McIlroy hit it to the middle of the green at the par 3 after Young went into the heavy rough on the right. Young’s chip is decent, but has work to do for par. McIlroy’s lag putt is decent, should be a par.

Cameron Young misses the par putt from about 10 feet. It’s a par for McIlroy and the lead is three strokes again.

Watch McIlroy’s birdie at the eighth:

Cameron Young makes a birdie at the par 5 10th, so the lead is back to two shots. McIlroy left his bunker shot just on the fringe and had a chance from 15 feet but his putt faded. Haotong Li had a good birdie chance on the 11th but his putt just missed.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the conclusion of the Dubai Desert Classic from Emirates GC in Dubai. It’s looking good for Rory McIlroy so far, with three birdies in his opening nine holes he has taken a three-shot lead over the stumbling overnight leader Cameron Young, who is chasing his first victory and was two over for his front nine. It means McIlroy is at 15 under, and has a three-shot lead over Young, with Haotong Li and Adrian Meronk a shot further back on 11 under.

McIlroy is chasing his fourth Dubai Desert Classic title and his first title of the season, after finishing second last week to Tommy Fleetwood and leading going into the final hole. McIlroy is also defending the title. Yesterday, McIlroy shot a 63 with an eagle on the final hole to catapult into contention.

On the 10th hole, McIlroy is just short of the green in two, has a tricky pitch ahead to try to get up and down for another birdie.

Tom McKibbin has played well this week and is tied 14th on 5 under. Pádraig Harrington missed the cut.

