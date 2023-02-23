Leona Maguire two shots off the lead after opening round in Thailand

Ireland’s Leona Maguire is competing in the Honda LPGA Thailand this week. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ireland’s Leona Maguire is just two shots off the lead after the first round of the €1.6m Honda LPGA Thailand at Siam Country Club on Thursday.

The Cavan native enjoyed an opening round 67, leaving her in a tie for ninth with five players sharing the lead on seven under par.

Maguire started her round with six successive pars, then came three birdies in her next four holes. The 28 year-old completed her bogey-free round with two birdies in her final four holes including the Par 5 18th.

The five joint-leaders are Jaravee Boonchant, Nasa Hataoka, Anna Nordqvist, Xiyu Lin and Jennifer Kupcho.

READ MORE

This is Maguire’s second tournament of the LPGA season, she finished ninth at the Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, taking home $41,239.